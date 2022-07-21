Zoey Deutch is a Big Faker in Full Trailer for 'Not Okay' Dark Comedy

"The internet likes to turn victims into villains." Searchlight Pictures has debuted the full official trailer for a film titled Not Okay, a cautionary tale about social media fame & fortune. Which most still haven't learned their lesson about yet. Written and directed by actress Quinn Shephard (who also directed Blame), the film stars Zoey Deutch as Danni, who wants to be "noticed so badly" that she goes too far trying to get attention. A misguided young woman, desperate for friends & fame, fakes a trip to Paris to update her social media. A terrifying incident takes place in the real world which becomes a part of the imaginary trip and offers all she wanted. She pretends to have survived a terrorist attack and fakes photos and survival to earn fame. But it’s only a matter of time before the façade cracks, and she ends up in more trouble. Zoey Deutch stars with Dylan O'Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Brennan Brown, Karan Soni, and Sarah Yarkin. As cringey as this whole plot seems, there's a point - this kind of stuff happens for real all the time.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Quinn Shephard's Not Okay, from Searchlight's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Shephard's Not Okay right here, to view the first look again.

Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She "returns" a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (Dylan O'Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown. Not Okay is both written and directed by American actress / filmmaker Quinn Shephard, her second feature after directing Blame previously, as well as one other short film. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Searchlight Pictures will debut Shephard's Not Okay streaming on Hulu directly starting July 29th, 2022 coming soon this summer. Anyone interested?