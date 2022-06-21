Zoey Deutch Desires Social Media Fame in 'Not Okay' Teaser Trailer

"Be careful what you f*!%$#g wish for." Searchlight Pictures has revealed the initial teaser trailer for an indie film titled Not Okay, a cautionary tale about social media fame and fortune. Written and directed by actress Quinn Shephard (who also directed Blame a few years back), the film stars Zoey Deutch as Danni, who, as she says in this trailer, wants to be "noticed so badly" that she goes too far trying to get attention. A misguided young woman, desperate for friends and fame, fakes a trip to Paris to update her social media presence. A terrifying incident takes place in the real world which becomes a part of the imaginary trip and offers all she wanted. This trailer reveals terrorist attacks in Paris are what she pretends to have survived. Eeesh, definitely "not okay." Deutch stars with Dylan O'Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Brennan Brown, Karan Soni, and Sarah Yarkin. There's barely 60 seconds of footage in here, but I'm certainly curious. We can always use more honest social media takedown films because is still as bad as ever on there.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Quinn Shephard's Not Okay, direct from Searchlight's YouTube:

Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She "returns" a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (Dylan O'Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown. Not Okay is both written and directed by American actress / filmmaker Quinn Shephard, her second feature after directing Blame previously, as well as one other short film. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Searchlight Pictures will debut Shephard's Not Okay streaming on Hulu directly starting July 29th, 2022 coming soon this summer. Anyone interested?