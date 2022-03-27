Zombie Wasteland Action Horror Film 'Wyrmwood Apocalypse' Trailer

"I'm trembling in my booties!" XYZ has revealed a US trailer for a zombie action film called Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, the latest from Australian filmmaking brothers Kiah Roache-Turner & Tristan Roache-Turner, whose previous films include their breakout debut Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead, and Nekrotronic from TIFF 2018 Midnight Madness. This new one premiered at the Sitges & Sydney Film Festivals last year. Rhys is a soldier and a hunter, who lives in the zombie infested wasteland. His job is to capture civilians & deliver them to what's left of the military. When Rhys captures a half-zombie-half-human named Grace, he comes to believe is the key to ending the apocalypse. Working with her sister, Maxi, he works to free Grace before she is subjected to horrible experiments at the hands of the Surgeon General. With a mix of new & familiar faces from other Roache-Turner brothers films, Wyrmwood: Apocalypse stars Luke McKenzie, Bianca Bradey, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Tasia Zalar, Jay Gallagher, and Nicholas Boshier. This looks rad! Tons of style, zombie humor, gore, horror, and more. Time to catch up with these zombie flicks.

Here's the new trailer (+ poster) for Kiah Roache-Turner's Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, from YouTube:

Rhys (Luke McKenzie) lives in the zombie-infested wasteland. His job is to capture civilians and deliver them to what's left of the military. When Rhys captures a half-zombie-half-human named Grace, he comes to believe she is the key to ending the apocalypse. Wyrmwood: Apocalypse is directed by genre filmmaker Kiah Roache-Turner, director of the films Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead and Nekrotronic previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is by Kiah Roache-Turner and Tristan Roache-Turner ("the two share co-writing credits while Kiah handles direction with energetic ease and Tristan produces"). Blake Northfield produced alongside Tristan Roache-Turner, and Todd Brown and Maxime Cottray executive produced for XYZ Films. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sitges Film Festival in Spain last year. XYZ Films will debut Wyrmwood: Apocalypse direct-to-VOD / digital starting April 14th, 2022 coming soon. Who's into this ?