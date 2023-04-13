2023 Cannes Film Festival Selection - Kaurismäki, Glazer, Rohrwacher

Every year, cinephiles wake up early for the announcement from France of the films playing at the Cannes Film Festival. For the 76th Cannes Film Festival taking place this May, they have revealed a worldwide selection of intriguing new films, featuring new works from well-established filmmakers (the usual for this festival), as well as some first-timers (including one from Senegal in the main comp). Cannes is continuing in its usual spot in late May, running from May 16th to 27th. Just over a month until the fest opens. The selection last year included a number of my Top 10 fave films, including The Eight Mountains and Godland. This year's line-up is not as exciting – at least at first glance… Returning to Cannes: Alice Rohrwacher, Ken Loach (Palme winner), Nuri Bilge Ceylan (Palme winner), Wes Anderson, Wim Wenders, Todd Haynes, and Hirokazu Kore-eda (another Palme winner). So far there are 52 films in the first announcement. As always, a few last minute additions will join the selection in the coming weeks. View the full list of 2023 films below.

Here's the complete selection of 2023 films directly from Cannes, including the director for easy reference.

COMPETITION (19 FILMS):

Club Zero - dir. Jessica Hausner

The Zone of Interest - dir. Jonathan Glazer

Fallen Leaves - dir. Aki Kaurismäki

Four Daughters - dir. Kaouther Ben Hania

Asteroid City - dir. Wes Anderson

Anatomy of a Fall (Anatomie d'Une Chute) - dir. Justine Triet

Monster - dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

The Sun of the Future - dir. Nanni Moretti

La Chimera - dir. Alice Rohrwacher

About Dry Grasses - dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan

L'Ete Dernier - dir. Catherine Breillat

The Passion of Dodin Bouffant - dir. Tran Anh Hung

Rapito - dir. Marco Bellocchio

May December - dir. Todd Haynes

Firebrand - dir. Karim Aïnouz

The Old Oak - dir. Ken Loach

Banel & Adama (Banel et Adama) - dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Perfect Days - dir. Wim Wenders

Jeunesse - dir. Wang Bing

OPENING NIGHT FILM:

Jeanne du Barry - dir. Maïwenn

OUT OF COMPETITION (4 FILMS):

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - dir. James Mangold

Cobweb - dir. Kim Jee-woon

The Idol - dir. Sam Levinson

Killers of the Flower Moon - dir. Martin Scorsese

UN CERTAIN REGARD (17 FILMS):

The Delinquents - dir. Rodrigo Moreno

How to Have Sex - dir. Molly Manning Walker

Goodbye Julia - dir. Mohamed Kordofani

The Buriti Flower - dirs. Joao Salaviza & Renée Nader Messora

Simple Comme Sylvain - dir. Monia Chokri

The Mother of All Lies (Kadib Abyad) - dir. Asmae El Moudir

The Settlers - dir. Felipe Galvez

Omen - dir. Baloji Tshiani

The Breaking Ice - dir. Anthony Chen

Rosalie - dir. Stephanie di Giusto

The New Boy - dir. Warwick Thornton

If Only I Could Hibernate - dir. Zoljargal Purevdash

Hopeless - dir. Kim Chang-hoon

Terrestrial Verses - dirs. Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami

Rien a Perdre - dir. Delphine Deloget

Les Meutes - dir. Kamal Lazraq

La Regne Animal - dir. Thomas Cailley

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS (3 FILMS):

Kennedy - dir. Anurag Kashyap

Omar la Fraise - dir. Elias Belkeddar

Acide - dir. Just Philippot

SPECIAL SCREENINGS (4 FILMS):

Pictures of Ghosts - dir. Kleber Mendonca Filho

Anselm - dir. Wim Wenders

Occupied City - dir. Steve McQueen

Man in Black - dir. Wang Bing

CANNES PREMIÈRE (4 FILMS):

Kubi - dir. Takeshi Kitano

Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe - dir. Martin Provost

Cerrar Los Ojos - dir. Victor Erice

Le Temps D'Aimer - dir. Katell Quillevere

So that's the line-up for Cannes 2023, with likely a few others to be added in the next few weeks (the list above will automatically be updated with ALL of the official 2023 films as they're revealed). Artistic Director Thierry Frémaux said that maybe one or two more animated films will be added (maybe Miyazaki will show up after all??). I can't wait to start watching! I'm always wondering what will surprise everyone? For now, I'm most looking forward to Wes Anderson's Asteroid City (view the trailer), Todd Haynes' May December, How to Have Sex (because hey why not?), Steve McQueen's doc Occupied City, and of course both the new Indiana Jones and Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. From everything else, keep an eye out for the buzz beginning over the next few weeks leading up to the festival. As always - I'm looking forward to getting back onto the sunny Croisette in May so that we can start screening films in hopes that we're all blown away by some of these in the line-up. The 2023 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 16th to May 27th in Cannes, France. We'll be back again to publish reviews + more coverage. Which of these are you most excited about?