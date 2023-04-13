CANNES 2023

2023 Cannes Film Festival Selection - Kaurismäki, Glazer, Rohrwacher

by
April 13, 2023
Source: Cannes

Cannes 2023

Every year, cinephiles wake up early for the announcement from France of the films playing at the Cannes Film Festival. For the 76th Cannes Film Festival taking place this May, they have revealed a worldwide selection of intriguing new films, featuring new works from well-established filmmakers (the usual for this festival), as well as some first-timers (including one from Senegal in the main comp). Cannes is continuing in its usual spot in late May, running from May 16th to 27th. Just over a month until the fest opens. The selection last year included a number of my Top 10 fave films, including The Eight Mountains and Godland. This year's line-up is not as exciting – at least at first glance… Returning to Cannes: Alice Rohrwacher, Ken Loach (Palme winner), Nuri Bilge Ceylan (Palme winner), Wes Anderson, Wim Wenders, Todd Haynes, and Hirokazu Kore-eda (another Palme winner). So far there are 52 films in the first announcement. As always, a few last minute additions will join the selection in the coming weeks. View the full list of 2023 films below.

Here's the complete selection of 2023 films directly from Cannes, including the director for easy reference.

COMPETITION (19 FILMS):

Club Zero - dir. Jessica Hausner
The Zone of Interest - dir. Jonathan Glazer
Fallen Leaves - dir. Aki Kaurismäki
Four Daughters - dir. Kaouther Ben Hania
Asteroid City - dir. Wes Anderson
Anatomy of a Fall (Anatomie d'Une Chute) - dir. Justine Triet
Monster - dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda
The Sun of the Future - dir. Nanni Moretti
La Chimera - dir. Alice Rohrwacher
About Dry Grasses - dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan
L'Ete Dernier - dir. Catherine Breillat
The Passion of Dodin Bouffant - dir. Tran Anh Hung
Rapito - dir. Marco Bellocchio
May December - dir. Todd Haynes
Firebrand - dir. Karim Aïnouz
The Old Oak - dir. Ken Loach
Banel & Adama (Banel et Adama) - dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy
Perfect Days - dir. Wim Wenders
Jeunesse - dir. Wang Bing

OPENING NIGHT FILM:

Jeanne du Barry - dir. Maïwenn

OUT OF COMPETITION (4 FILMS):

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - dir. James Mangold
Cobweb - dir. Kim Jee-woon
The Idol - dir. Sam Levinson
Killers of the Flower Moon - dir. Martin Scorsese

UN CERTAIN REGARD (17 FILMS):

The Delinquents - dir. Rodrigo Moreno
How to Have Sex - dir. Molly Manning Walker
Goodbye Julia - dir. Mohamed Kordofani
The Buriti Flower - dirs. Joao Salaviza & Renée Nader Messora
Simple Comme Sylvain - dir. Monia Chokri
The Mother of All Lies (Kadib Abyad) - dir. Asmae El Moudir
The Settlers - dir. Felipe Galvez
Omen - dir. Baloji Tshiani
The Breaking Ice - dir. Anthony Chen
Rosalie - dir. Stephanie di Giusto
The New Boy - dir. Warwick Thornton
If Only I Could Hibernate - dir. Zoljargal Purevdash
Hopeless - dir. Kim Chang-hoon
Terrestrial Verses - dirs. Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami
Rien a Perdre - dir. Delphine Deloget
Les Meutes - dir. Kamal Lazraq
La Regne Animal - dir. Thomas Cailley

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS (3 FILMS):

Kennedy - dir. Anurag Kashyap
Omar la Fraise - dir. Elias Belkeddar
Acide - dir. Just Philippot

SPECIAL SCREENINGS (4 FILMS):

Pictures of Ghosts - dir. Kleber Mendonca Filho
Anselm - dir. Wim Wenders
Occupied City - dir. Steve McQueen
Man in Black - dir. Wang Bing

CANNES PREMIÈRE (4 FILMS):

Kubi - dir. Takeshi Kitano
Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe - dir. Martin Provost
Cerrar Los Ojos - dir. Victor Erice
Le Temps D'Aimer - dir. Katell Quillevere

So that's the line-up for Cannes 2023, with likely a few others to be added in the next few weeks (the list above will automatically be updated with ALL of the official 2023 films as they're revealed). Artistic Director Thierry Frémaux said that maybe one or two more animated films will be added (maybe Miyazaki will show up after all??). I can't wait to start watching! I'm always wondering what will surprise everyone? For now, I'm most looking forward to Wes Anderson's Asteroid City (view the trailer), Todd Haynes' May December, How to Have Sex (because hey why not?), Steve McQueen's doc Occupied City, and of course both the new Indiana Jones and Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. From everything else, keep an eye out for the buzz beginning over the next few weeks leading up to the festival. As always - I'm looking forward to getting back onto the sunny Croisette in May so that we can start screening films in hopes that we're all blown away by some of these in the line-up. The 2023 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 16th to May 27th in Cannes, France. We'll be back again to publish reviews + more coverage. Which of these are you most excited about?

Find more posts: Cannes 23, Foreign Films, Movie News

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

FOLLOW FS HERE

OUR RSSRSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:

Follow Alex's main account on Twitter:

{ Follow @FirstShowing }
For only the latest posts - follow this:
{ Follow @FSnewsfeed }

Add our posts to your Feedlyclick here

Get all the news sent on Telegram Telegram

LATEST TO WATCH

Trailer for Frankenstein Update 'The Angry Black Girl & Her Monster' (1 Comment)

Animated Series 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai' First Look Teaser (1 Comment)

First Trailer for 'The Sympathizer' Series Starring Robert Downey Jr x4 (1 Comment)

First Look Teaser for 'The Penguin' Spin-Off Series with Colin Farrell (1 Comment)

Margaret Qualley in Sultry Dominatrix Dark Comedy 'Sanctuary' Trailer (1 Comment)