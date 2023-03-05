2023 Indie Spirit Awards: 'Everything Everywhere' Lands 7 Wins Total

The Independent Spirit Awards are an annual award given in the name of independent film, featuring all of the indie films which deserve honor and recognition - celebrating their 38th year. The 2023 winners of the Spirit Awards were announced Saturday evening, in their usual spot in Santa Monica near the beach - this time just a week before the Oscars. The big winner this year is, of course: Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home a total of seven major awards - including Best Director, Best Screenplay, all three of the Best Performances wins (go Michelle Yeoh!!), and Best Feature. The other nominations from all the 2022 releases included many excellent indie films many critics have been talking up all year, deserving of some extra time in the spotlight - gems like Murina from Croatia, A Love Song from Colorado, Emily the Criminal with Aubrey Plaza, Kogonada's minimal sci-fi After Yang. These awards are always a nice counter-balance to the Oscars, so many underrated films worth recommending. Read on for the list of 2023 winners.

You'll notice an [IMDb] link next to each film. This is so you can discover great new films, because there is guaranteed to be at least one film you've never heard of in here. Read on for a complete list of nominees and winners from the 38th Independent Spirit Awards. Winners from each category are designated in BOLD.

BEST FEATURE

Bones and All [IMDb]

Everything Everywhere All at Once [IMDb]

Our Father, the Devil [IMDb]

Tár [IMDb]

Women Talking [IMDb]

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Aftersun - Charlotte Wells [IMDb]

Emily the Criminal - John Patton Ford [IMDb]

The Inspection - Elegance Bratton [IMDb]

Murina - Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović [IMDb]

Palm Trees and Power Lines - Jamie Dack [IMDb]

BEST DIRECTOR

Todd Field - Tár [IMDb]

Kogonada - After Yang [IMDb]

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once [IMDb]

Sarah Polley - Women Talking [IMDb]

Halina Reijn - Bodies Bodies Bodies [IMDb]

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Cate Blanchett - Tár [IMDb]

Dale Dickey - A Love Song [IMDb]

Mia Goth - Pearl [IMDb]

Regina Hall - Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. [IMDb]

Paul Mescal - Aftersun [IMDb]

Aubrey Plaza - Emily the Criminal [IMDb]

Jeremy Pope - The Inspection [IMDb]

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie [IMDb]

Taylor Russell - Bones and All [IMDb]

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once [IMDb]

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once [IMDb]

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway [IMDb]

Nina Hoss - Tár [IMDb]

Brian d'Arcy James - The Cathedral [IMDb]

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once [IMDb]

Trevante Rhodes - Bruiser [IMDb]

Theo Rossi - Emily the Criminal [IMDb]

Mark Rylance - Bones and All [IMDb]

Jonathan Tucker - Palm Trees and Power Lines [IMDb]

Gabrielle Union - The Inspection [IMDb]

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio - Aftersun [IMDb]

Gracija Filipović - Murina [IMDb]

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once [IMDb]

Lily McInerny - Palm Trees and Power Lines [IMDb]

Daniel Zolghadri - Funny Pages [IMDb]

BEST SCREENPLAY

Lena Dunham - Catherine Called Birdy [IMDb]

Todd Field - Tár [IMDb]

Kogonada - After Yang [IMDb]

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once [IMDb]

Sarah Polley - Women Talking [IMDb]

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Joel Kim Booster - Fire Island [IMDb]

Jamie Dack & Audrey Findlay / Story by Jamie Dack - Palm Trees and Power Lines [IMDb]

K.D. Dávila - Emergency [IMDb]

Sarah DeLappe / Story by Kristen Roupenian - Bodies Bodies Bodies [IMDb]

John Patton Ford - Emily the Criminal [IMDb]

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Florian Hoffmeister - Tár [IMDb]

Hélène Louvart - Murina [IMDb]

Gregory Oke - Aftersun [IMDb]

Eliot Rockett - Pearl [IMDb]

Anisia Uzeyman - Neptune Frost [IMDb]

BEST EDITING

Ricky D'Ambrose - The Cathedral [IMDb]

Dean Fleischer Camp & Nick Paley - Marcel the Shell with Shoes On [IMDb]

Blair McClendon - Aftersun [IMDb]

Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All at Once [IMDb]

Monika Willi - Tár [IMDb]

BEST DOCUMENTARY

All That Breathes [IMDb]

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed [IMDb]

A House Made of Splinters [IMDb]

Midwives [IMDb]

Riotsville, U.S.A. [IMDb]

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Corsage (Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England) [IMDb]

Joyland (Pakistan/USA) [IMDb]

Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines) [IMDb]

Return to Seoul (South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania) [IMDb]

Saint Omer (France) [IMDb]

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Best feature made for less than $1,000,000.

The African Desperate [IMDb]

A Love Song [IMDb]

The Cathedral [IMDb]

Holy Emy [IMDb]

Something in the Dirt [IMDb]

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Women Talking - Sarah Polley [IMDb]

Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Nikyatu Jusu - Writer / Director of Nanny [IMDb / Trailer]

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Reid Davenport for I Didn't See You There [IMDb]

And that's that! For last year's list of nominees and winners, which was lead by Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter taking home the biggest prizes, along with Red Rocket and Zola and Summer of Soul - click here. This year's set of nominees for the Indie Spirits include an impressive and diverse selection of some of the best indie films and talented filmmakers out there - every last one of these films is worth a watch. The Indie Spirits are always a breath of fresh air in the awards season, with so many lovely indie films getting some extra attention. I'm not at all surprised that EEAAO won everything here - and it will very likely go on to win everything at the Oscars, too. I think it's a brilliant movie that deserves this endless acclaim, I just didn't expect it to last all the way through awards season and bring home all the prizes. I'm also very happy for Tár winning Best Cinematography (a gorgeous film) and Emily the Criminal winning Best Screenplay (underrated flick). I also highly recommend watching Causeway, A Love Song, Murina, Neptune Frost, and the excellent documentary Riotsville, U.S.A. Always some good films in these nominations to catch up with.

For more: SpiritAwards.com. A big indie congratulations to all of 2023s winners & nominees!