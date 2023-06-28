70s Thriller 'Dead Shot' Trailer Featuring Mark Strong & Felicity Jones

"I'm going after the soldier that killed Carol." "The man you want is working for the police." Quiver Distr. has revealed an official trailer for Dead Shot, another new action thriller to enjoy. But this one finally has something unique to offer - it's set on the dark and paranoid streets of 1970's London, with some extra gritty chase scenes. Opening in the US on VOD in August. A retired Irish paramilitary witnesses the fatal shooting of his pregnant wife by an SAS officer. After outwitting the government, now wounded, and presumed dead, he escapes, taking his revenge to the streets. It looks like he catches up with the killer and might have a change of heart. "Raw and suspenseful, Dead Shot is an adrenaline-fueled thriller that will leave audiences weighing up the true cost of revenge." Just hope it's good. Starring Aml Ameen, Colin Morgan, Máiréad Tyers, Dara Devaney, with Mark Strong and Felicity Jones. This seems like it might be pretty solid. It has some slick style, two strong leader performances, and a few other tricks up its sleeve. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tom & Charles Guard's Dead Shot, direct from Quiver's YouTube:

When a border ambush goes wrong, a retired Irish paramilitary Michael (Morgan) witnesses the fatal shooting of his pregnant wife by British Sergeant, Tempest (Ameen). Now wounded, and presumed dead, he escapes, taking his revenge to the dark and paranoid streets of 1970’s London. Raw and suspenseful, Dead Shot is an adrenaline-fueled thriller that will leave audiences weighing up the true cost of revenge. Dead Shot is written and directed by two brother filmmakers Tom Guard and Charles Guard (aka "The Guard Brothers"), directors of the film The Uninvited previously, as well as a few other short films. Based on an original screenplay by Ronan Bennett. Inspired by the book "The Road to Balcombe Street" by Steven P. Moysey. Quiver debuts Dead Shot in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 18th, 2023 coming up.