LATEST NEWS
80th Venice Film Festival Selection with Fincher, Lanthimos, DuVernay
by Alex Billington
July 25, 2023
Source: labiennale.org
The Venice Film Festival, known officially in Italian as Mostra Internazionale d'Arte Cinematografica della Biennale di Venezia, has officially announced its selection of films playing at the historic film festival in 2023. Celebrating their 80th year (the oldest film festival in the world), Venezia 2023 is returning with strong line-up and great selection of films from around the world. Venice 2023 runs from August 30th to September 9th in just a few months. The biggest highlights are a bountiful line-up of competition films: David Fincher's The Killer, Michel Franco's Memory, Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things (watch the trailer), Ava DuVernay's Origin (!!), Matteo Garrone's Io Capitano, Bertrand Bonello's The Beast, Pablo Larrain's El Conde, Michael Mann's Ferrari. And, of course, plenty of other films to encounter when they premiere on the Lido in Venice in a few months. I'll be back again as always for this fall festival. Full list for 2023 below.
Here's the complete selection of 2023 films directly from Venice, including the director for easy reference.
OPENING NIGHT FILM:
Comandante - dir. Edoardo De Angelis
COMPETITION (VENEZIA 80):
The Promised Land - dir. Nikolaj Arcel
Dogman - dir. Luc Besson
The Beast (La Bête) - dir. Bertrand Bonello
Hors-Saison - dir. Stéphane Brizé
Enea - dir. Pietro Castellitto
Maestro - dir. Bradley Cooper
Priscilla - dir. Sofia Coppola
Finalmente L'Alba - dir. Saverio Costanzo
Lubo - dir. Giorgio Diritti
Origin - dir. Ava DuVernay
The Killer - dir. David Fincher
Memory - dir. Michel Franco
Io Capitano - dir. Matteo Garrone
Evil Does Not Exist - dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
The Green Border - dir. Agnieszka Holland
The Theory of Everything - dir. Timm Kröger
Poor Things - dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
El Conde - dir. Pablo Larrain
Ferrari - dir. Michael Mann
Adagio - dir. Stefano Sollima
Woman Of - dir. Malgorzata Szumowska & Michal Englert
Holly - dir. Fien Troch
OUT OF COMPETITION (FICTION):
Society of the Snow - dir. J.A. Bayona
Coup de Chance - dir. Woody Allen
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - dir. Wes Anderson
The Penitent - dir. Luca Barbareschi
L’Ordine Del Tempo - dir. Liliana Cavani
Vivants - dir. Alix Delaporte
Welcome to Paradise - dir. Leonardo di Constanzo
Daaaaaali! - dir. Quentin Dupieux
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial - dir. William Friedkin
Making of - dir. Cedric Kahn
Aggro Dr1ft - dir. Harmony Korine
Hit Man - dir. Richard Linklater
The Palace - dir. Roman Polanski
OUT OF COMPETITION (NON-FICTION):
Amor - dir. Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri
Frente a Guernica Directors' Cut - dir. Yervant Gianikian & Angela Ricci Lucchi
Hollywoodgate - dir. Ibrahim Nash'at
Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus - dir. Neo Sora
Enzo Jannacci Vengo Anch’io - dir. Giorgio Verdelli
Menus Plaisirs – Les Troisgros - dir. Frederick Wiseman
OUT OF COMPETITION (SPECIAL):
La Parte Del Leone: Una Storia Della Mostra - dir. Baptiste Etchegaray & Giuseppe Bucchi
HORIZONS (ORIZZONTI):
A Cielo Abierto - dirs. Mariana Arriaga & Santiago Arriaga
El Paraiso - dir. Enrico Maria Artale
Behind the Mountains (Oura el jbel) - dir. Mohamed Ben Attia
The Red Suitcase - dir. Fidel Devkota
Tatami - dir. Guy Nattiv & Zar Amir Ebrahimi
Paradise Is Burning - dir. Mika Gustafson
The Featherweight - dir. Robert Kolodny
Invelle - dir. Simone Massi
Hesitation Wound - dir. Selman Nacar
Heartless - dir. Nara Normande, Tião
Una Sterminata Domenica - dir. Alain Parroni
City of Wind - dir. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir
Explanation for Everything - dir. Gábor Reisz
Gasoline Rainbow - dir. Bill and Turner Ross
En Attendant La Nuit - dir. Celine Rouzet
Housekeeping for Beginners - dir. Goran Stolevski
Shadow of Fire - dir. Shinya Tsukamoto
Dormitory (Yurt) - dir. Nehir Tuna
HORIZONS EXTRA (ORIZZONTI EXTRA):
Bota Jonë - dir. Luàna Barjami
Forever Forever - dir. Anna Buryachkova
The Rescue - dir. Daniela Goggi
In the Land of Saints and Sinners - dir. Robert Lorenz
Day of the Fight - dir. Jack Huston
Felicità - dir. Micaela Ramazzotti
Pet Shop Boys - dir. Olmo Schnabel
Stolen - dir. Karan Tejpal
L'Homme d'Argile - dir. Anaïs Tellene
So that's the line-up for Venice 2023, a surprisingly impressive and exciting selection of films. Wow! Even with the ongoing WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes, there is still a vibrant selection of films with incredible casts. Festival Director Alberto Barbera adds: "I must say that, luckily now, the consequences of this strike that has very good motivations we can agree, the impact is quite modest on our festival. The only movie we have lost from what we had planned was the opening movie, a beautiful movie by Luca Guadagnino." Other new films from Ava DuVernay and Harmony Korine and Pablo Larrain are great surprises instead! And so much more. The "Venice Days" sidebar festival (aka "Giornate degli Autori") which runs with the main festival will also be adding their films to the 2023 line-up as well - wait for their selection here. I'm looking forward to returning to Venice to start watching and discovering everything that will make us all applaud. Viva cinema!
FEATURED POSTS
FOLLOW FS HERE
Follow Alex's main account on Twitter:
Add our posts to your Feedly › click here
Get all the news sent on Telegram
LATEST TO WATCH