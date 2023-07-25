80th Venice Film Festival Selection with Fincher, Lanthimos, DuVernay

The Venice Film Festival, known officially in Italian as Mostra Internazionale d'Arte Cinematografica della Biennale di Venezia, has officially announced its selection of films playing at the historic film festival in 2023. Celebrating their 80th year (the oldest film festival in the world), Venezia 2023 is returning with strong line-up and great selection of films from around the world. Venice 2023 runs from August 30th to September 9th in just a few months. The biggest highlights are a bountiful line-up of competition films: David Fincher's The Killer, Michel Franco's Memory, Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things (watch the trailer), Ava DuVernay's Origin (!!), Matteo Garrone's Io Capitano, Bertrand Bonello's The Beast, Pablo Larrain's El Conde, Michael Mann's Ferrari. And, of course, plenty of other films to encounter when they premiere on the Lido in Venice in a few months. I'll be back again as always for this fall festival. Full list for 2023 below.

Here's the complete selection of 2023 films directly from Venice, including the director for easy reference.

OPENING NIGHT FILM:

Comandante - dir. Edoardo De Angelis

COMPETITION (VENEZIA 80):

The Promised Land - dir. Nikolaj Arcel

Dogman - dir. Luc Besson

The Beast (La Bête) - dir. Bertrand Bonello

Hors-Saison - dir. Stéphane Brizé

Enea - dir. Pietro Castellitto

Maestro - dir. Bradley Cooper

Priscilla - dir. Sofia Coppola

Finalmente L'Alba - dir. Saverio Costanzo

Lubo - dir. Giorgio Diritti

Origin - dir. Ava DuVernay

The Killer - dir. David Fincher

Memory - dir. Michel Franco

Io Capitano - dir. Matteo Garrone

Evil Does Not Exist - dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The Green Border - dir. Agnieszka Holland

The Theory of Everything - dir. Timm Kröger

Poor Things - dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

El Conde - dir. Pablo Larrain

Ferrari - dir. Michael Mann

Adagio - dir. Stefano Sollima

Woman Of - dir. Malgorzata Szumowska & Michal Englert

Holly - dir. Fien Troch

OUT OF COMPETITION (FICTION):

Society of the Snow - dir. J.A. Bayona

Coup de Chance - dir. Woody Allen

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - dir. Wes Anderson

The Penitent - dir. Luca Barbareschi

L’Ordine Del Tempo - dir. Liliana Cavani

Vivants - dir. Alix Delaporte

Welcome to Paradise - dir. Leonardo di Constanzo

Daaaaaali! - dir. Quentin Dupieux

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial - dir. William Friedkin

Making of - dir. Cedric Kahn

Aggro Dr1ft - dir. Harmony Korine

Hit Man - dir. Richard Linklater

The Palace - dir. Roman Polanski

OUT OF COMPETITION (NON-FICTION):

Amor - dir. Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri

Frente a Guernica Directors' Cut - dir. Yervant Gianikian & Angela Ricci Lucchi

Hollywoodgate - dir. Ibrahim Nash'at

Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus - dir. Neo Sora

Enzo Jannacci Vengo Anch’io - dir. Giorgio Verdelli

Menus Plaisirs – Les Troisgros - dir. Frederick Wiseman

OUT OF COMPETITION (SPECIAL):

La Parte Del Leone: Una Storia Della Mostra - dir. Baptiste Etchegaray & Giuseppe Bucchi

HORIZONS (ORIZZONTI):

A Cielo Abierto - dirs. Mariana Arriaga & Santiago Arriaga

El Paraiso - dir. Enrico Maria Artale

Behind the Mountains (Oura el jbel) - dir. Mohamed Ben Attia

The Red Suitcase - dir. Fidel Devkota

Tatami - dir. Guy Nattiv & Zar Amir Ebrahimi

Paradise Is Burning - dir. Mika Gustafson

The Featherweight - dir. Robert Kolodny

Invelle - dir. Simone Massi

Hesitation Wound - dir. Selman Nacar

Heartless - dir. Nara Normande, Tião

Una Sterminata Domenica - dir. Alain Parroni

City of Wind - dir. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

Explanation for Everything - dir. Gábor Reisz

Gasoline Rainbow - dir. Bill and Turner Ross

En Attendant La Nuit - dir. Celine Rouzet

Housekeeping for Beginners - dir. Goran Stolevski

Shadow of Fire - dir. Shinya Tsukamoto

Dormitory (Yurt) - dir. Nehir Tuna

HORIZONS EXTRA (ORIZZONTI EXTRA):

Bota Jonë - dir. Luàna Barjami

Forever Forever - dir. Anna Buryachkova

The Rescue - dir. Daniela Goggi

In the Land of Saints and Sinners - dir. Robert Lorenz

Day of the Fight - dir. Jack Huston

Felicità - dir. Micaela Ramazzotti

Pet Shop Boys - dir. Olmo Schnabel

Stolen - dir. Karan Tejpal

L'Homme d'Argile - dir. Anaïs Tellene

So that's the line-up for Venice 2023, a surprisingly impressive and exciting selection of films. Wow! Even with the ongoing WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes, there is still a vibrant selection of films with incredible casts. Festival Director Alberto Barbera adds: "I must say that, luckily now, the consequences of this strike that has very good motivations we can agree, the impact is quite modest on our festival. The only movie we have lost from what we had planned was the opening movie, a beautiful movie by Luca Guadagnino." Other new films from Ava DuVernay and Harmony Korine and Pablo Larrain are great surprises instead! And so much more. The "Venice Days" sidebar festival (aka "Giornate degli Autori") which runs with the main festival will also be adding their films to the 2023 line-up as well - wait for their selection here. I'm looking forward to returning to Venice to start watching and discovering everything that will make us all applaud. Viva cinema!