A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' Epic Sci-Fi

"It's the story of: a few against many, impossible odds, good vs evil." Netflix has revealed a fresh behind-the-scenes look at Zack Snyder's huge new sci-fi project for the streaming studio, following-up his zombie movie Army of the Dead that he made with them in 2021. Rebel Moon is an original Snyder creation, a Star Wars-esque epic sci-fi story about a team of rebels. In a universe controlled by the corrupt government of the Mother World, the moon of Veldt is threatened by the forces of the Imperium, the army of the Mother World controlled by "Regent Balisarius". Sofia Boutella stars as Kora, a former member of the Imperium who rallies warriors from across the galaxy to fight against the Imperium. The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Staz Nair, plus Anthony Hopkins as the voice of "Jimmy". This looks like it might be awesome! Clearly it's Snyder trying to do his own Star Wars, even with lightsabers and all. I'm looking forward to seeing more finished footage soon! Check it out below.

Here's the behind-the-scenes preview (+ poster) for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, from Netflix's YouTube:

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from all different worlds who share a common need for redemption & revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon is directed by the American producer / filmmaker Zack Snyder, director of the movies Dawn of the Dead, 300, Watchmen, Sucker Punch, Man of Steel, Warner Bros' Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League, and Army of the Dead previously. The screenplay is written by Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten. It's produced by Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller. Netflix will debut Snyder's Rebel Moon streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on December 22nd, 2023 later this year. Hopefully there will also be a theatrical release for this one as well. First impression? What do you think?