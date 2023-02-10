A Brief Teaser for 2023 'Great Expectations' Series with Olivia Colman

"What a prize creature we have fished from the river…" BBC revealed a very brief teaser for their new 2023 adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic Great Expectations, a mini-series arriving for streaming this March. It's a BBC / FX co-production, with an impressive cast of stars that will make sure it's thoroughly entertaining. The 2023 series follows orphan Pip, who spent his childhood as a blacksmith's apprentice and suddenly receives a windfall from an unknown benefactor that allows him to travel to London and enter into high society. Great Expectations is Dickens' thirteenth novel and his last finished work, published in 1861. It has been adapted numerous times before, including as feature films recently in 1998 with Ethan Hawke, and in 2012 with Ralph Fiennes. This latest 2023 series stars Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, Fionn Whitehead as Pip, Ashley Thomas as Jaggers, Johnny Harris, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, and Matt Berry as Mr. Pumblechuck. There's not much to this teaser, except for a rather deranged Havisham. Stay tuned for a full trailer arriving sometime soon.

Here's the first look teaser trailer (+ poster) for BBC & FX's series Great Expectations, from YouTube:

