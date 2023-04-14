A Film Crew Falls Apart in Filmmaking Comedy 'Going Nowhere' Trailer

"Why are you still filming me?!" Gravitas Ventures has revealed an official trailer for an indie meta comedy called Going Nowhere, marking the debut of young filmmaker Izzy Shill. This premiered at a festival last year and will be out on VOD to watch later this month. Izzy stars as herself in a film about trying to make a film, and how crazy it can get when everything starts to fall apart while on the set. A camera team follows a group of wannabe filmmakers who travel to shoot an apocalypse feature set on a farm in Kentucky as they desperately eke out meaning in the time of COVID-19. This is a film within a film, a mockumentary about the making of eco thriller The Seed. Everyone, the actual producers, talent and camera department, who are making the film is also *in* the film playing themselves. The cast includes Diana Irvine, Geoff Marslett, Devon Wycoff, Felipe Dieppa, Matt Ransdell Jr., Stefan Singh, Alec Richker, Andy Blieden, Zachary Webber. This looks mildly entertaining, a bit too personal, and a bit too obvious - sets can be chaotic! What's new?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Izzy Shill's Going Nowhere, direct from YouTube:

Izzy's making a movie. She casts her best friend, Diana, who prepares for the shoot. A struggling actress, she clings to the hope this leading role will turn her career around. Izzy, Diana and a behind-the-scenes crew take a road trip from LA to Kentucky to shoot on a friend's farm for free. They land in Kentucky and Matt, the shifty alpha-male producer, bullies people into signing release forms as they sit at a campfire. "The Seed", a feminist slash environmentalist magnum opus about a plant that saves the world starts shooting the next morning. Izzy's contradictory directions confuse the actors while her inept instructions irritate the DP, who is far too qualified for this gig. Felipe, who made his riches on a children's show, is "The Seed's" main investor. His whimsy & poor set etiquette starts to unravel Izzy's vision. Incompetence, paranoia and sexual frustration drive the crew to the brink of mutiny. Are they going to make it? Or are they all Going Nowhere? Going Nowhere is both written and directed by Izzy Shill (aka Isabel Shill), making her feature directorial debut. This initially premiered at the 2022 Charlotte Film Festival last year. Gravitas will release Going Nowhere direct-to-VOD starting on April 25th, 2023 this spring. Interested?