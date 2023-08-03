A Girl Starts to Turn into a Horse in Ann Oren's 'Piaffe' Official Trailer

"Has a gift for both horseplay and foreplay…" Oscilloscope Labs has revealed an official trailer for strange indie film titled Piaffe, made by artist / filmmaker Ann Oren. Opening in US art house theaters this August. This originally premiered at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival last year, and it also played at many other fests including: San Sebastian, Calgary, Hamburg, London, Ghent, Cork, and Denver. Oscilloscope Labs invites you to discover Piaffe, the first feature from award winning visual artist and filmmaker Ann Oren. Sensual, tactile, and a carefully constructed exploration of sexual awakening with a keen awareness of the origins of cinema. When her sibling Zara suffers a nervous breakdown, the introvert Eva is forced to take on Zara's job as a Foley artist. Then, a horsetail starts growing out of the back of her body. Simone Bucio stars as Eva, with Sebastian Rudolph, Simon Jaikiriuma Paetau, Björn Melhus, & Lea Draeger. It looks more like a kink film, exploring sexuality & animal foreplay more than the actual animal kingdom. Quite peculiar.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Ann Oren's Piaffe, direct from OScope's YouTube:

Introverted and unqualified, Eva (Simone Bucio) is tasked with foleying the sound for a new commercial featuring a horse. As she slowly acclimates to the new job, her obsession with creating the perfect equine sounds grows into something more tangible. Eva harnesses this new physicality, becoming more confident and empowered, and lures an unassuming botanist into an intriguing game of submission. Shot on lush 16mm, Piaffe is a visceral journey into control, gender, and artifice. Piaffe is directed by artist / filmmaker Ann Oren, making her first narrative feature after directing the docu films The World Is Mine and Deux Femmes: for Man Ray previously, plus many other short films and music videos. The screenplay is written by Thais Guisasola and Ann Oren. Produced by Sophie Ahrens, Fabian Altenried, and Kristof Gerega. This initially premiered at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival last year. Oscilloscope Labs will debut Oren's Piaffe in select US theaters starting on August 25th, 2023 later this month. For more details, visit their official site.