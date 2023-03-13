A Himalayan Friendship Like No Other - 'A Tiger's Journey' UK Trailer

"So where are you taking it?" Signature Entertainment in the UK has revealed a new trailer for an Italian indie film titled A Tiger's Journey. This is the final UK title for the film originally known as The Tiger's Nest, or originally Il ragazzo e la tigre in Italian. It was shot in Nepal and Bhutan, despite being an Italian production made by an Italian filmmaker. It's described as a "live-action fantasy adventure film set in the tropical forests of Himalayas." When a tiger cub falls prey to ruthless poachers, he soon finds himself on the way to market until a young boy steps in and rescues him. Forming a remarkable bond, this boy and tiger must face impossible odds and a race against time. A heart-warming tale of love, friendship and the journey home. The "tiger's nest" he keeps referring to is a famous monastery in Bhutan called Tiger's Nest. Starring Sunny Pawar as Balmani, Amandeep Singh, Yoon C. Joyce, Legyaan Thapa, and Claudia Gerini. This looks a bit cheesy overall and rather cliche, however it's still a wholesome and heartfelt story anyway.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ posters) for Brando Quilici's A Tiger's Journey, direct from YouTube:

A friend like no other… When a tiger cub falls prey to ruthless poachers, he soon finds himself on the way to market until a young boy steps in and rescues him. And so, the adventure begins to get this orphaned cub safely to the Tiger’s Nest sanctuary, in hope of finding him a new family. Forming a remarkable bond, this boy & his tiger must face impossible odds and a race against time, as poachers chase them through the extreme climates across the Himalayan mountains. A Tiger's Journey, also known as either The Tiger's Nest and Ta'igara: An Adventure in the Himalayas, is directed by Italian filmmaker Brando Quilici, making his first narrative feature after directing numerous TV docs about nature and history previously. The screenplay is Hugh Hudson & Rupert Thomson, from a story by Brando Quilici. This initially opened in Italy in October last fall, and will be out on VOD this March in the UK. Still no US release set yet. Want to watch?