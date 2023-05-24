A Horde of Giant Hungry Alligators in Action Horror 'The Flood' Trailer

"We're all going to get eaten alive!" Yes, yes they probably will. Saban Films has revealed the trailer for an action horror movie called The Flood, another of these junky direct-to-video B-movie horror flicks that seem to be popping up all the time now. It's from the same bad filmmaker who also made Battle For Saipan, also with Casper Van Dien, who is back again for this one. A horde of giant hungry alligators is unleashed on a group of in-transit prisoners and their guards after a massive hurricane floods Louisiana. Yes, this is the alligators-in-a-prison movie, if anyone wants to watch. Starring Casper Van Dien, Nicky Whelan, Louis Mandylor, Devanny Pinn, Ryan Francis, Randy Wayne, and Kim DeLonghi. This does not seem worth anyone's time or money - steer clear of this one, folks. There are plenty of other better giant alligator / croc movies to watch instead: Sewer Gators, Crawl, Black Water: Abyss, Runner Runner, and The Tank.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Brandon Slagle's The Flood, direct from YouTube:

A daring jail break during a dangerous storm is interrupted by hungry alligators. In this horror thriller, a horde of giant hungry alligators is unleashed on a group of in-transit prisoners and their guards after a massive hurricane floods Louisiana. The Flood is directed by American B-movie director / actor / musician Brandon Slagle, director of many other genre movies including The Dark Avengers, Subject 87, Area 51 Confidential, The Black Dahlia Haunting, Dead Sea, House of Manson, Escape from Ensenada, The Dawn, Attack of the Unknown, Frost, and Battle For Saipan previously. The screenplay is written by Chad Law and Josh Ridgway. Produced by Daemon Hillin. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will debut Slagle's The Flood in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 14th, 2023.