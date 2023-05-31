A Mandolin Story - 'How To Break A World Record' Doc Official Trailer

"Let's do it big, let's make it a movie." An early official trailer has debuted for an indie documentary project called How To Break A World Record, which is a good get-your-attention title for this little music film. A band from Greenville, South Carolina sets out to break a world record for the longest marathon playing mandolin. They discover it's far more challenging than they had ever imagined, and there's suddenly a lot riding on their ability to succeed. Acting simultaneously as bandmates, record-breakers, entertainers, and filmmakers—the band and their crew spend a year preparing for and executing an attempt to bring down a record that had stood for 5 years prior. This one-of-a-kind documentary film follows their journey. Brother Oliver is a rock band with a propensity to make their own adventures. Follow them on this insane journey.

First trailer for Dan Johnson & Andrew P. Oliver's doc How To Break A World Record, from YouTube:

A rock band with a propensity to create their own adventures attempts to bring a mandolin Guinness World Record from India to their hometown in Greenville, South Carolina. Along the way, they discover it's far more challenging than they had ever imagined, and there's suddenly a lot riding on their ability to succeed. The film's main character, Stephen Oliver, ended up breaking the record by playing mandolin continuously for over 27 hours. How To Break A World Record is co-directed by the two filmmakers Dan Johnson & Andrew P. Oliver, both making their feature directorial debut with this. Exec produced by Andrew P. Oliver. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. How To Break A World Record will be released sometime later in 2023 - stay tuned for updates. Visit the film's official site.