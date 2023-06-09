A Mask is Cursed with Black Magic in 'Bad Girl Boogey' Horror Trailer

"It's like a parasite… you put the mask on and it 'joins' you." Dark Star Pictures has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror film from Australia called Bad Girl Boogey, made by the trans filmmaker Alice Maio Mackay. After premiering at a few genre festivals last year, it'll be out on VOD to watch in July this summer. A slasher horror made on a tiny budget. Years ago, Halloween blood was shed by the wearer of a parasitic mask cursed with black magic and bigotry. Angel's friend is killed by person wearing same mask almost two decades later. They must overcome their struggles, fight fear, and find the killer before he takes out everyone. "An inclusive slasher film proudly representing the queer community and loudly announcing an exciting new directorial voice." The cast includes Lisa Fanto, Iris Mcerlean, Chris Asimos, Toshiro Glenn, Lewi Dawson, Kate Bonney + a voiceover cameo by horror icon Bill Moseley. Tread carefully.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alice Maio Mackay's Bad Girl Boogey, direct from YouTube:

The horror film follows Angel whose mother was brutally murdered one Halloween night when blood was shed by a deranged killer wearing a parasitic mask cursed with black magic and bigotry. 16 years later, when Angel's best friend is slaughtered by a killer with the same mask, they must overcome their personal struggles, fight their fear, and find the masked killer before he, or it, slaughters everyone they hold dear. Bad Girl Boogey is directed by young trans filmmaker Alice Maio Mackay, director of the film So Vam previously, and many other short films. The screenplay is written by Alice Maio Mackay and Benjamin Pahl Robinson. This initially premiered at the Popcorn Frights and Salem Film Festivals last year. Dark Star Pics will debut Bad Girl Boogey in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 4th, 2023 this summer. Anyone?