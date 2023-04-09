A Missing Dog + A Film Critic in Indie Comedy 'Dogleg' Official Trailer

"She's kinda out on the town, but she's not lost." Yours Truly & Brain Dead have revealed an official trailer for an indie awkward comedy called Dogleg, from filmmaker Al Warren making his first feature film. The very meta comedy is made by Brain Dead in LA - which is where it will premiere. Dogleg follows amateur director Alan, played by Al Warren, after he loses his fiancé’s dog at a gender reveal party on the day of an important shoot. As he struggles to finish his latest project with the help of a New York critic, the pursuit of the lost dog and the chaos of his film begin to blend and Alan grows desperate for the day to be over. Told through a series of interlocking vignettes, Dogleg is an ode to indie filmmaking and the frustrations of the creative process. Shot over five years, this is a surreal comedy of errors that pokes fun at the absurdity of ambition. This stars Al Warren, Angela Trimbur, Dylan Redford, Kristoffer Borgli, Ella Smith, Courtney Pauroso, Bridey Elliott, and David Aaron Baker. This looks like it might be worth a watch - a unique indie from Los Angeles. It's screening this month in both NY & LA if anyone wants to check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Al Warren's indie film Dogleg, direct from YouTube:

Alan (played by the film's director Al Warren), a balding director, loses his fiancé's dog at a gender reveal party on the morning of an important shoot. Then a film critic named Nick gives candid observations on a series of incomplete shorts that Alan has spent his own money making. As the pursuit of the lost dog and the chaos of the short films begin to blend, Alan grows desperate for the day to be over… Dogleg is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker Al Warren, making his feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. Also written by Michael Bible. Produced by Babak Khoshnoud and Warren. With cinematography by Robby Piantanida. Made by Brain Dead Studio, the gallery's first feature film. Al Warren's Dogleg will be premiering first in Los Angeles at Brain Dead Studios Fairfax on April 13th, then later in NYC at The Roxy Cinema on April 22nd this spring. For info on tickets, visit this site.