A Norwegian Dark Comedy About Narcissism - 'Sick of Myself' Trailer

"You're still beautiful." Utopia has revealed an official US trailer for a funky Norwegian dark comedy called Sick of Myself, from filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and also played at Fantastic Fest in the fall, as an international genre feature. Increasingly overshadowed by her boyfriend Thomas' recent rise to fame as a contemporary artist creating sculptures from stolen furniture, Signe hatches a vicious plan to reclaim her rightfully deserved attention within the milieu of Oslo's cultural elite. She creates a new persona hell-bent on attracting attention and sympathy. Reviews describe it as "the blackest of black comedies, there are moments so cringe-inducing you will curl up so far inside yourself you might implode." The film stars Kristine Kujath Thorp as Signe, Eirik Sæther as Thomas, with Fanny Vaager, Andrea Bræin Hovig, Henrik Mestad, and Anders Danielsen Lie. Don't take it so seriously, it's meant to be a brutal, biting commentary on narcissism in modern times. And it looks quite spicy indeed.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Kristoffer Borgli's Sick of Myself, direct from YouTube:

Signe and Thomas (Kristine Kujath Thorp and Eirik Sæther) are in an unhealthy, competitive relationship that takes a vicious turn when Thomas suddenly breaks through as a contemporary artist. In response, Signe makes a desperate attempt to regain her status by creating a new persona hell-bent on attracting attention and sympathy. Sick of Myself, also known as Syk Pike in Norwegian, is both written and directed by the Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, his second feature after making the film Drib previously, plus many other shorts. Produced by Dyveke Bjørkly Graver & Andrea Berentsen Ottmar. This premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year, playing in the Un Certain Regard section; it also stopped by New Horizons, Melbourne, Helsinki, London, Ghent, Nashville Film Festivals, and Fantastic Fest. Utopia opens Borgli's Sick of Myself in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting April 12th, 2023 this spring. Look good?