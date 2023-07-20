A Peculiar Mystery - 'Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose' Trailer

"This is an inexplicable farce!" Saban Films + Paramount have revealed an official trailer for an adventure thriller titled Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose, arriving in US theaters to watch starting this September. A (possibly?) true tale set in 1935 , Hungarian-American para-psychologist Nandor Fodor began his investigation of a strange occurrence on the Isle of Man. An average British family, the Irvings, claimed to have been contacted by a mysterious entity at their farm – a talking mongoose named Gef (pronounced "Jeff"). Huh, okay, this is peculiar… Simon Pegg stars as the titular Nandor Fodor, with a cast including Christopher Lloyd, Minnie Driver, Paul Kaye, Ruth Connell, Tim Downie, Gary Beadle, plus Edmund Kingsley as Houdini and Neil Gaiman as the voice of Gef. It seems like a clever parable about "faith" and religion, at least from what I can glean from this trailer. Are these people lying? Is there really a talking mongoose? Or is something else mysterious and nefarious going on here? What do make of all this?

Official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Sigal's Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose, from YouTube:

Simon Pegg, Minnie Driver, and Christopher Lloyd star in this wildly entertaining adventure based on a (possibly) true tale set in 1935 London. When famed paranormal psychologist Dr. Nandor Fodor (Pegg) investigates a family's claims of a talking animal, he uncovers a mysterious web of hidden motives. Soon, everyone becomes a suspect in Dr. Fodor's relentless pursuit of the truth. Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose is both written and directed by American producer / writer / filmmaker Adam Sigal, director of the films When the Starlight Ends, The Two Dogs, Stakeout, and Chariot previously. Produced by Dominic Burns, Jack Christian, Karl Hall, Robert Paschall Jr., and Sasha Yelaun. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films + Paramount will debut Sigal's Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose in select US theaters starting on September 1st, 2023 this fall. Is anyone interested?