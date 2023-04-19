'A Stitch in Time' Australian Trailer - Heart-Warming Dressmaker Story

"Champagne's not actually mentioned in the manual, but it is strong implied." Madman Films has debuted another official trailer for an Australian indie drama titled A Stitch in Time, made by the filmmaker Sasha Hadden. This originally premiered and opened Down Under back in 2022, though we have only caught up with it now. Hopefully it will eventually get a US release, as it has never shown up outside of Oz yet. A heart-warming story about a former dressmaker named Liebe, and her partner Duncan. Liebe leaves Duncan to reinvent herself after befriending young Chinese fashion designer, played by Hoa Xuande (from "Cowboy Bebop"). Starring Australian theatre fave Maggie Blinco, Glenn Shorrock. Aussie icon Belinda Giblin, and rising star Hoa Xuande. A charming, easy-to-watch film about rediscovering your passion at any age.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Sasha Hadden's A Stitch in Time, direct from YouTube:

A heart-warming story about former dressmaker (Maggie Blinco), who reinvents herself after befriending young Chinese fashion designer Hamish (Hoa Xuande). When Liebe's partner Duncan (frontman of Little River Band Glenn Shorrock) loses his job singing at the local pub, Liebe throws herself into helping him realize his dream to record an album. Inspired by Hamish, Liebe decides to make clothes again to support Duncan financially, but quickly reignites a long-forgotten passion for her craft… With Duncan intent on shutting down her dreams, Liebe packs her bags and moves in with her best friend (Belinda Giblin) and her unsuspecting husband (John Gregg) to reclaim her own life and discover where she belongs. A Stitch in Time is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Sasha Hadden, his first feature after making the doc Vicky: The Gay Gene Comes to Australia previously, and a few other shorts. The film originally opened in Australia in February of 2022. There's still no US release set - stay tuned for updates. Interested?