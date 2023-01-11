A Third Trailer for Forgettable Destination RomCom 'Shotgun Wedding'

"Here's the plan…" We're all going to avoid this movie. Amazon's Prime Video has revealed a third trailer for the comedy Shotgun Wedding, a ridiculous, wild adventure comedy dumped by studios for a streaming release in January. Here's the unexciting pitch: A couple's extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals. In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place. Aw. Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star, with Jennifer Coolidge, D'Arcy Carden, Melissa Hunter, Callie Hernandez, Cheech Marin, Sônia Braga, Steve Coulter, and Lenny Kravitz as her ex Sean. This trailer is all about Jennifer Coolidge, because she just won a Golden Globe award and they're hoping that attention will make people want to watch this movie, too. I hope not. The more they show from this, the worse it looks - but it's up to you to give it a look. There's plenty of better movies out there to watch instead.

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. 'Til Death Do Us Part takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first. Shotgun Wedding is directed by American filmmaker Jason Moore, director of the films Pitch Perfect, Sisters, Stay Tuned: The Movie, and Tales of the City previously. The screenplay is written by Mark Hammer. This was initially going to be released in theaters, but was sold off for streaming instead. Amazon will debut Shotgun Wedding streaming on Prime Video starting January 27th, 2023 later this month. Is anyone watching it?