A.V. Rockwell's Harlem Story 'A Thousand and One' Opens This Week

"Something gonna happen - I can feel it." Focus Features is releasing the acclaimed, award-winning film A Thousand and One in select US theaters this week - starting on March 31st (and in the UK on April 21st). The film won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, the renowned top prize at the fest. After unapologetic and fiercely loyal Inez takes her son Terry from the foster care system, mother & son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, stability, in a rapidly changing New York City. Spanning decades of time in the big city. Newcomer Teyana Taylor stars as Inez, with Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Aven Courtney, Josiah Cross, William Catlett, Terri Abney, Delissa Reynolds, Amelia Workman, and Adriane Lenox. This is one of the finest directorial debuts all year so far, and everyone who has seen it has been raving about it since January. I listed it as one of the best films from Sundance - give it a look when it opens near you. Below is the official UK trailer, though it's just the same as the US one.

Here's the full UK trailer (+ poster) for A.V. Rockwell's A Thousand and One, direct from YouTube:

"A love letter to mothers, sons, and hustlers of NYC." A Thousand and One follows unapologetic & free-spirited Inez (Teyana Taylor), who kidnaps her 6-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, this mother & son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City. A Thousand and One is written and directed by American filmmaker A.V. Rockwell, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. It's produced by Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, and Brad Weston. The project was developed at the Sundance Labs. It premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Jury Prize at the end of the fest. Focus Features will debut A Thousand and One in select US theaters starting on March 31st, 2023 this spring - go see it. For more details, visit the film's official site.