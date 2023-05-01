A Walk Through His Hometown in Indie Comedy 'Out & About' Trailer

"They're in their heads, I'm in mine." Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for a hometown indie dramedy film titled Out and About, from filmmaker Peter Callahan. This premiered at a few regional festivals last year, including the Albuquerque, Fort Lauderdale, and Ojai Films Festivals, with a VOD release set for May this summer. The film takes us right inside the mind of a middle-aged man as he tries to come to terms with his life over the course of an afternoon walk through his old hometown. The film's director Peter Callahan also stars as Jeff in this contemplative film about a search for meaning, following as he wrestles with aging, success and failure in America, and his ultimate place in the world. The cast includes Maggie Lacey, Tom Nelis, Bridget White, Matthew Boston, and Daniel Stewart Sherman. At first glance it reminds me of My Dinner with Andrew, with honest thoughts that flow as he strolls. Might be worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Callahan's Out and About, direct from YouTube:

Out and About is an unconventional tale about a middle-aged man trying to come to terms with his life over the course of an afternoon walk through his hometown. Distinctive in both style and substance and told virtually in real time, the story weaves together the protagonist’s inner monologue with conversations he has with the people he encounters along the way. Raw, brutally honest, poignant and funny, Out and About explores the contrast between our inner and outer selves, the conflict between old dreams and new realities, and one man’s search for meaning as he wrestles with aging, success and failure in America, and his ultimate place in the world. Out and About is written and directed by American indie filmmaker Peter Callahan, director of the films Last Ball and Against the Current previously. Produced by Ivon Visalli and Konstantin von Krusenstiern. This first premiered at a few small film festivals last year. Freestyle will debut Callahan's Out and About in direct-to-VOD in the US starting May 16th, 2023. Visit the film's official site.