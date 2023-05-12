A World War II Romantic Musical - 'Love Gets a Room' Official Trailer

"What matters here is being loved, child, not loving…" Buffalo 8 Films has revealed an official US trailer for an indie romantic musical titled Love Gets a Room, the latest film made by Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Cortés (best known for directing both Buried and Red Lights a decade ago). This first premiered in Spain in 2021, but is only now getting an official US release this summer. Inspired by true events during the 1942 Nazi occupation of Poland, Love Gets a Room is the story of a Jewish stage actress who must make the gut-wrenching decision to follow her heart or escape the Warsaw ghetto. Told in real time like Cortés' acclaimed Buried, the film is a romantic tale of love and survival in the face of harrowing circumstances. This stars Clara Rugaard, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Mark Ryder, Anastasia Hille, Magnus Krepper, and Henry Goodman. With cinematography by Rafa García. "With masterful direction and outstanding performances, Love Gets a Room is a poignant exploration of the power of love, hope, and sacrifice within the face of unimaginable adversity." Haven't heard much about this, it looks fairly intense and passionate. Check it out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Rodrigo Cortés' Love Gets a Room, direct from YouTube:

Set in the heart of 1942 Warsaw, where Jews & refugees from across Poland were imprisoned in a ghetto and cut off from the outside world by a towering wall, Love Gets a Room follows Stefcia (Clara Rugaard) and her fellow Jewish theatre actors as they fight to keep their passion for performing alive. As life in the Nazi-occupied ghetto became a fierce fight against the cold, hunger, and epidemics, the actors, against all odds, embark on a daring mission to stage Jerzy Jurandot's play, risking their lives to create something beautiful in a world of chaos & destruction. Love Gets a Room is directed by Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Cortés, director of the films The Contestant, Buried, Red Lights, and Down a Dark Hall previously, plus many other short films. The screenplay is written by Rodrigo Cortés and David Safier. It's adapted from the Polish play 'Milosc szuka mieszkania' by Jerzy Jurandot. This first premiered at the 2021 Sevilla European Film Festival, and it also opened in Spain in late 2021. Buffalo 8 will debut Cortés' Love Gets a Room in select US theaters on June 23rd, 2023, then on VOD starting June 30th this summer. Who's interested?