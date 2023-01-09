A Young Actress in Paris in 1942 in French Film 'A Radiant Girl' Trailer

"One must never fear." Film Movement has revealed an official US trailer for an indie drama from France titled A Radiant Girl, which is the US release title for the film originally known as Une jeune fille qui va bien. It's the feature directorial debut of a famous French actress / singer named Sandrine Kiberlain, and it first premiered at the 2021 Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight section. The film is set in Paris, during the summer 1942. Irène is Jewish and French. She is 19 and living a life of passions – her friendships, her new love, her desire to be an actress – nothing suggests her time is running out. A Radiant Girl shows us both the dangers of complacency in the face of fascism, as well as the moments of beauty that are possible even under the hardest of circumstances. The film stars Rebecca Marder as Irène, along with André Marcon, Anthony Bajon, and Françoise Widhoff. Its received mostly positive reviews so far. "Making the most of a moment isn't only a skill of Kiberlain's, but a means of survival in A Radiant Girl when it's clear there's no assurances of how long it'll last." Indeed we must live anyway. If you're curious, take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Sandrine Kiberlain's A Radiant Girl, direct from YouTube:

Paris, summer 1942. Irene (Rebecca Marder) is a 19-year-old aspiring actress without a care in the world. Her family watches her discover friends, new love and a passion for the theater, all the while without her realizing that time is running out. Legendary French actress Sandrine Kiberlain makes her directorial debut with this allegorical coming-of-age drama set in Nazi-occupied France, that is in turns enchanting and devastating, anchored by a star-making lead performance by Marder "which more than delivers on the luminous promise of the English title." A Radiant Girl, originally known as Une jeune fille qui va bien (or A young girl who is well) in French, is both written and directed by French actress / singer / filmmaker Sandrine Kiberlain, making her feature directorial debut after making one short film previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, and it first opened in France in early 2022. Film Movement will finally debut Kiberlain's A Radiant Girl in select US theaters starting on February 17th, 2023 coming soon. For more info on the release, visit the official site.