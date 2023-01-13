Aaron Eckhart & Jonathan Rhys Meyers in War Movie 'Ambush' Trailer

"It's just a war." Is it, though?? Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for an action movie war thriller called Ambush, the first film directed by veteran producer Mark Burman. This Vietnam War thriller will be out to watch in February, another of these dime-a-dozen forgettable action films they're dropping out all the time now. A group of young elite commandos, led by Captain Drummond are tasked with collecting highly classified information that can change the fate of the war. The action film stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Connor Paolo, Aaron Eckhart, Mara Lane, Patrick R. Walker, and Jason Genao. There's not much to this one except the standard war action footage you've seen so many times before. Yet another jingoistic movie for everyone to skip, despite Eckhart in the cast. Take a look below if you want to check it out anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Burman's Ambush, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) and Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings) star in this intense, gritty, action-packed Vietnam War epic. When a small outpost is ambushed, a US Army squad must take the battle below ground on a high-stakes mission in a new type of warfare the likes of which they have never seen. Ambush is directed by producer turned filmmaker Mark Burman, who's directing narrative films after co-directing one doc previously and producing numerous projects. The screenplay is written by Mark Burman, Johnny Lozano, and Michael McClung. Produced by Mark Burman. Saban Films releases Burman's Ambush in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 24th, 2023 this winter. Anyone want to see this movie?