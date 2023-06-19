Aaron Taylor-Johnson in First Red Band Trailer for 'Kraven The Hunter'

"I stared death in the face - and for the first time, I saw my true self." Sony has revealed the first official trailer for their other big new Marvel movie coming out later this year - Kraven the Hunter. This anti-hero, R-rated Sony comic book adaptation is based on the classic Marvel character, inspired by the Russian hunter from The Most Dangerous Game story. Kraven was originally as a renowned big-game hunter whose goal in life is to beat Spider-Man to prove himself as the world's greatest hunter. In this adaptation, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff - who is on a mission to prove that he is the greatest hunter in the world. "Villains aren't born. They're made." The full cast includes Russell Crowe as Kraven's father, Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola as The Rhino, and Fred Hechinger as Chameleon. This is a brutal first look - super violent and gory, yet he claims he's now the good guy who is taking out all the bad guys his father brought into the world. I'm intrigued - it looks badass.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for J.C. Chandor's Kraven the Hunter, direct from YouTube:

"Once you’re on his list, there's only one way off." Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film. Kraven the Hunter is directed by American writer / filmmaker J.C. Chandor, director of the films Margin Call, All is Lost, A Most Violent Year, and Triple Frontier previously. The screenplay is written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. Based on the character created by Stan Lee & Steve Ditko, first seen in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 in 1964. Produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, David Householter. Sony will debut Chandor's Kraven the Hunter movie in theaters nationwide starting October 6th, 2023 this fall. How does that look? Who's in?