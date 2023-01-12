Abby Ryder Fortson in 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Trailer

"Do you think any of us will look like that when we're 19?" Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for the movie Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, an adaptation of the beloved Judy Blume novel of the same name. This is set to open in theaters nationwide at the end of April, just before the summer movie season kicks off. When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence. This adaptation stars Rachel McAdams as her mother, along with Abby Ryder Fortson as Margert, plus Kathy Bates as her grandmother. It also stars Benny Safdie and is written & directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, of the outstanding coming-of-age film The Edge of Seventeen previously. This looks like they've captured the charm and spirit of the book and gave it a new life on the screen. Lots of clever humor & awkward moments in here to make everyone smile & laugh. Enjoy.

Here's the trailer for Kelly Fremon Craig's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, from YouTube:

For over fifty years, Judy Blume's classic, groundbreaking novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret has impacted generations with its timeless coming of age story, insightful humor, and candid exploration of life's biggest questions. In Lionsgate's big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn't happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets. Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Kelly Fremon Craig, making her second feature after directing the excellent The Edge of Seventeen previously, and writing the script for Post Grad. Adapted from Judy Blume's novel. Produced by Julie Ansell, Judy Blume, James L. Brooks, Aldric La'auli Porter, and Richard Sakai. Lionsgate will release Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret in select US theaters on April 28th, 2023 this spring. Look good?