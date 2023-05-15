Abigail Lawrie & Rhianne Barreto in Yacht Thriller 'No Escape' Trailer

"It's not them I'm worried about." Paramount+ in the UK has unveiled an official trailer for a horror thriller film titled No Escape, from director Hans Herbots and writer Kris Mrksa. Reinventing themselves on the other side of the world, 19-year-old Brits Kitty and Lana find refuge on a yacht in the Philippines called "The Blue" - full of beautiful people, parties and endless beaches. But in joining her crew, they fall into far greater dangers than the ones they were trying to escape. Sounds like a modern version on The Beach, involving a yacht and pirates this time. Adapted from a book by Lucy Clarke. "It's been the most incredible experience to see my novel re-imagined for screen. I’ve loved every moment of the journey from reading early scripts to visiting the set in Thailand. The series is breathtaking: transportive, gripping, and thrilling from beginning to end. I can't wait for viewers to fall in love with it, too!" Starring Abigail Lawrie, Rhianne Barreto, Susie Porter, Jay Ryan, Sean Keenan, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, and others. Jump onboard below.

Here's the official UK trailer for Paramount+'s mini-series No Escape, direct from YouTube:

No Escape stars BAFTA Scotland Award winner Abigail Lawrie (Tin Star) and Rhianne Barreto (The Outlaws) as best friends Lana and Kitty, who are on the run from their lives in the UK. Together they find refuge on a romantic yacht, The Blue, crewed by a group of enigmatic people sailing throughout South-East Asia. But The Blue harbours dark secrets and the paradise the girls thought they had found turns into a nightmare. No Escape is a series created by Kris Mrksa (White House Farm), who is also writing the screenplay. With additional writing by Tolula Dada. Adapted from the bestselling novel "The Blue" written by Lucy Clarke. Featuring episodes directed by filmmaker Hans Herbots (The Serpent, Cobra). Executive produced by Elaine Pyke and Willow Grylls with Kris Mrksa of New Pictures. Paramount will debut the No Escape series streaming on Paramount+ in the UK starting May 18th, 2023 this summer. Look any good?