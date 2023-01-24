AWARDS
95th Academy Awards Nominations Announced - Full List for 2022
by Alex Billington
January 24, 2023
Source: Oscars.org
The complete list of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, the most prestigious award in Hollywood, have been announced today (from Oscars.org). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees via live broadcast. The nominations from 2022 are, as usual, an exciting and wonderful and curious set of nominees with plenty of surprises and expected picks - including The Sea Beast sneaking in, RRR only getting in for Best Song, Andrea Riseborough from To Leslie somehow pulling off a nod, and The Banshees of Inisherin getting tons of love. Best of all, my #1 of 2022 - Everything Everywhere All at Once - landed 11 nominations in total, a clear sign it's loved by everyone. The Academy chose a total of nine Best Picture nominees from 2022, also including: Top Gun: Maverick, All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness. Without further ado, view the full list of nominees below.
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be on Sunday, March 12th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood - broadcast live by ABC. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Here are 2022's nominations:
PICTURE:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
DIRECTOR:
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tar
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
ACTOR:
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
ACTRESS:
Cate Blanchett - Tar
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Brendan Gleason - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
Tar - Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson
Living - Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick - Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie
Women Talking - Sarah Polley
ANIMATED FEATURE:
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend
Bardo - Darius Khondji
Elvis - Mandy Walker
Empire of Light - Roger Deakins
Tar - Florian Hoffmeister
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
DOCUMENTARY SHORT:
The Elephant Whisperers - Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Haulout - Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
How Do You Measure a Year? - Jay Rosenblatt
The Martha Mitchell Effect - Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
Stranger at the Gate - Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
ANIMATED SHORT:
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
The Flying Sailor - Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
Ice Merchants - João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
My Year of Dicks - Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It - Lachlan Pendragon
LIVE-ACTION SHORT:
An Irish Goodbye - Tom Berkeley and Ross White
Ivalu - Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
Le Pupille - Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
Night Ride - Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
The Red Suitcase - Cyrus Neshvad
VISUAL EFFECTS:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
Dune - PD: Patrice Vermette; Set: Zsuzsanna Sipos
All Quiet on the Western Front - PD: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set: Ernestine Hipper
Avatar: The Way of Water - PD: Dylan Cole & Ben Procter; Set: Vanessa Cole
Babylon - PD: Florencia Martin; Set: Anthony Carlino
Elvis - PD: Catherine Martin & Karen Murphy; Set: Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans - PD: Rick Carter; Set: Karen O'Hara
COSTUME DESIGN:
Babylon - Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter
Elvis - Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - Jenny Beavan
MAKE-UP & HAIR:
All Quiet on the Western Front - Heike Merker & Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman - Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Camille Friend & Joel Harlow
Elvis - Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti
The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley
FILM EDITING:
The Banshees of Inisherin - Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Elvis - Matt Villa & Jonathan Redmond
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers
Tar - Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick - Eddie Hamilton
SOUND:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
ORIGINAL SCORE:
All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann
Babylon - Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux
The Fabelmans - John Williams
ORIGINAL SONG:
"Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" from RRR
"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Congratulations to all of this year's nominees. I'm happy about most of these selections, especially EEAAO and Tar and Close and Brendan Fraser (yes, I'm a fan). I'm most upset about Moonage Daydream being left out of Best Documentary. How did they miss that?! And I also do think S.S. Rajamouli's RRR should've earned a few more mentions, but apparently India didn't even submit it for Best International Film anyway. The surprise celebrity campaign for Andrea Riseborough worked, but does she really deserve it this time? Especially over other incredible performances like Danielle Deadwyler in Till? I'm considerably surprised that All Quiet on the Western Front end up with so many noms, especially as a Netflix movie. It's good, but good enough for 9 nominations? I guess so. Above all else, I want Ke Huy Quan to win his Oscar - he also deserves it for his EEAAO performance. In cinematography, I'd swap out Empire of Light for anything else. Yeah I know it's Deakins, but it's not a good film, and he has tons of noms already anyway. I am sure there will be tons of complaints about everything, as is the norm. What do you think of the nominations for 2022?
