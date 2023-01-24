95th Academy Awards Nominations Announced - Full List for 2022

The complete list of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, the most prestigious award in Hollywood, have been announced today (from Oscars.org). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees via live broadcast. The nominations from 2022 are, as usual, an exciting and wonderful and curious set of nominees with plenty of surprises and expected picks - including The Sea Beast sneaking in, RRR only getting in for Best Song, Andrea Riseborough from To Leslie somehow pulling off a nod, and The Banshees of Inisherin getting tons of love. Best of all, my #1 of 2022 - Everything Everywhere All at Once - landed 11 nominations in total, a clear sign it's loved by everyone. The Academy chose a total of nine Best Picture nominees from 2022, also including: Top Gun: Maverick, All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness. Without further ado, view the full list of nominees below.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be on Sunday, March 12th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood - broadcast live by ABC. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Here are 2022's nominations:

PICTURE:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

DIRECTOR:

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tar

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

ACTOR:

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

ACTRESS:

Cate Blanchett - Tar

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Brendan Gleason - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tar - Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson

Living - Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick - Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie

Women Talking - Sarah Polley

ANIMATED FEATURE:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend

Bardo - Darius Khondji

Elvis - Mandy Walker

Empire of Light - Roger Deakins

Tar - Florian Hoffmeister

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

The Elephant Whisperers - Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout - Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? - Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect - Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate - Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

ANIMATED SHORT:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor - Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants - João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks - Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It - Lachlan Pendragon

LIVE-ACTION SHORT:

An Irish Goodbye - Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Ivalu - Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille - Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride - Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase - Cyrus Neshvad

VISUAL EFFECTS:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Dune - PD: Patrice Vermette; Set: Zsuzsanna Sipos

All Quiet on the Western Front - PD: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water - PD: Dylan Cole & Ben Procter; Set: Vanessa Cole

Babylon - PD: Florencia Martin; Set: Anthony Carlino

Elvis - PD: Catherine Martin & Karen Murphy; Set: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans - PD: Rick Carter; Set: Karen O'Hara

COSTUME DESIGN:

Babylon - Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter

Elvis - Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - Jenny Beavan

MAKE-UP & HAIR:

All Quiet on the Western Front - Heike Merker & Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman - Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Camille Friend & Joel Harlow

Elvis - Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti

The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley

FILM EDITING:

The Banshees of Inisherin - Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis - Matt Villa & Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers

Tar - Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick - Eddie Hamilton

SOUND:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

ORIGINAL SCORE:

All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux

The Fabelmans - John Williams

ORIGINAL SONG:

"Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR

"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Congratulations to all of this year's nominees. I'm happy about most of these selections, especially EEAAO and Tar and Close and Brendan Fraser (yes, I'm a fan). I'm most upset about Moonage Daydream being left out of Best Documentary. How did they miss that?! And I also do think S.S. Rajamouli's RRR should've earned a few more mentions, but apparently India didn't even submit it for Best International Film anyway. The surprise celebrity campaign for Andrea Riseborough worked, but does she really deserve it this time? Especially over other incredible performances like Danielle Deadwyler in Till? I'm considerably surprised that All Quiet on the Western Front end up with so many noms, especially as a Netflix movie. It's good, but good enough for 9 nominations? I guess so. Above all else, I want Ke Huy Quan to win his Oscar - he also deserves it for his EEAAO performance. In cinematography, I'd swap out Empire of Light for anything else. Yeah I know it's Deakins, but it's not a good film, and he has tons of noms already anyway. I am sure there will be tons of complaints about everything, as is the norm. What do you think of the nominations for 2022?