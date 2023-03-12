2023 Academy Awards Winners - Ke Huy Quan Has Won His Oscar

The 95th Academy Awards are finally upon us and it's time to watch the show and discover the winners of the most prestigious award in Hollywood. The Oscars have once again returned to their normal routine, wrapping up another very long season with this spectacular March event. All awards will be marked below in the complete list alongside the nominees. There are ten Best Picture nominees from 2022, and it has been a rather exciting awards season. The frontrunner is the beloved Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is my #1 of 2022 anyway, though I was not expecting it to end up winning so much already. The rest of tonight should be a surprise. I'm enjoying this anticipation and I'm curious to find out what The Academy members picked. I'd also be happy with Tár or The Fabelmans winning as well. Big night for Hollywood! Now it's time to find out who's taking home Oscars this year, and who isn't, at the annual Academy Awards. The full set of nominees below will be updated with winners highlighted once revealed live on air - refresh for updates.

BEST PICTURE:



Currently Unannounced Currently Unannounced BEST DIRECTOR:



Currently Unannounced Currently Unannounced BEST ACTOR:



Currently Unannounced Currently Unannounced BEST ACTRESS:



Currently Unannounced Currently Unannounced

Continue reading for a complete list of #Oscars2023 nominees & winners. Comment on the winners below.

This will be updated throughout the night to reflect the winners as revealed. Additionally, I might be adding a small bit of personal commentary beneath each category. Winners are highlighted in BOLD below.

Picture:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Director:

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Actor:

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Actress:

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Supporting Actor:

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Thoughts: Yay!! I am so happy for this victory!! He deserves this and it has happened after all this time.

Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Thoughts: Oh this is fabulous!! Another win for EEAAO and I thought she was fantastic in it anyway.

Original Screenplay:

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár - Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

Adapted Screenplay:

All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson

Living - Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick - Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie

Women Talking - Sarah Polley

Animated Feature:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Thoughts: Guillermo is the best - and it's such a beautiful, one-of-a-kind film. It also makes me happy that a stop-motion animated film is winning remind us this animation style still matters and should live on.

International Feature:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Cinematography:

All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend

Bardo - Darius Khondji

Elvis - Mandy Walker

Empire of Light - Roger Deakins

Tár - Florian Hoffmeister

Documentary Feature:

All That Breathes - Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed - Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love - Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters - Simon Lereng Wilmont & Monica Hellström

Navalny - Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, Shane Boris

Thoughts: Well, this is not my personal pick (I'd rather go with Fire of Love or All That Breathes) but it's a good film and an important film - so it's fine that it won here. Worth a watch if you haven't seen it yet.

Documentary Short:

The Elephant Whisperers - Kartiki Gonsalves & Guneet Monga

Haulout - Evgenia Arbugaeva & Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? - Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect - Anne Alvergue & Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate - Joshua Seftel & Conall Jones

Animated Short:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - Charlie Mackesy & Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor - Amanda Forbis & Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants - João Gonzalez & Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks - Sara Gunnarsdóttir & Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It - Lachlan Pendragon

Live-Action Short:

An Irish Goodbye - Tom Berkeley & Ross White

Ivalu - Anders Walter & Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille - Alice Rohrwacher & Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride - Eirik Tveiten & Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase - Cyrus Neshvad

Visual Effects:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design:

All Quiet on the Western Front - PD: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water - PD: Dylan Cole & Ben Procter; Set: Vanessa Cole

Babylon - PD: Florencia Martin; Set: Anthony Carlino

Elvis - PD: Catherine Martin & Karen Murphy; Set: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans - PD: Rick Carter; Set: Karen O'Hara

Costume Design:

Babylon - Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter

Elvis - Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - Jenny Beavan

Make-Up & Hair:

All Quiet on the Western Front - Heike Merker & Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman - Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Camille Friend & Joel Harlow

Elvis - Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti

The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley

Editing:

The Banshees of Inisherin - Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis - Matt Villa & Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers

Tár - Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick - Eddie Hamilton

Sound:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Original Score:

All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Original Song:

"Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR

"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Honorary:

Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, Peter Weir (More info)

[For last year's Academy Awards winners, with CODA and Jane Campion landing the top prizes, click here.]

Chime in below after reviewing the list of 2023 Oscars winners updated throughout the night and tell us if you're satisfied with this year's awards, and thoughts on the jubilant ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel - the main event being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. One final congratulations to all of 2023's winners as well as every last nominee! Are you relieved? Any thoughts on the 95th Academy Awards?