AWARDS
2023 Academy Awards Winners - Ke Huy Quan Has Won His Oscar
by Alex Billington
March 12, 2023
The 95th Academy Awards are finally upon us and it's time to watch the show and discover the winners of the most prestigious award in Hollywood. The Oscars have once again returned to their normal routine, wrapping up another very long season with this spectacular March event. All awards will be marked below in the complete list alongside the nominees. There are ten Best Picture nominees from 2022, and it has been a rather exciting awards season. The frontrunner is the beloved Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is my #1 of 2022 anyway, though I was not expecting it to end up winning so much already. The rest of tonight should be a surprise. I'm enjoying this anticipation and I'm curious to find out what The Academy members picked. I'd also be happy with Tár or The Fabelmans winning as well. Big night for Hollywood! Now it's time to find out who's taking home Oscars this year, and who isn't, at the annual Academy Awards. The full set of nominees below will be updated with winners highlighted once revealed live on air - refresh for updates.
Continue reading for a complete list of #Oscars2023 nominees & winners. Comment on the winners below.
This will be updated throughout the night to reflect the winners as revealed. Additionally, I might be adding a small bit of personal commentary beneath each category. Winners are highlighted in BOLD below.
Picture:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Director:
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tár
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Actor:
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Actress:
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Supporting Actor:
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Thoughts: Yay!! I am so happy for this victory!! He deserves this and it has happened after all this time.
Supporting Actress:
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Thoughts: Oh this is fabulous!! Another win for EEAAO and I thought she was fantastic in it anyway.
Original Screenplay:
The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
Tár - Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund
Adapted Screenplay:
All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson
Living - Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick - Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie
Women Talking - Sarah Polley
Animated Feature:
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Thoughts: Guillermo is the best - and it's such a beautiful, one-of-a-kind film. It also makes me happy that a stop-motion animated film is winning remind us this animation style still matters and should live on.
International Feature:
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Cinematography:
All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend
Bardo - Darius Khondji
Elvis - Mandy Walker
Empire of Light - Roger Deakins
Tár - Florian Hoffmeister
Documentary Feature:
All That Breathes - Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, Teddy Leifer
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed - Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov
Fire of Love - Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman
A House Made of Splinters - Simon Lereng Wilmont & Monica Hellström
Navalny - Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, Shane Boris
Thoughts: Well, this is not my personal pick (I'd rather go with Fire of Love or All That Breathes) but it's a good film and an important film - so it's fine that it won here. Worth a watch if you haven't seen it yet.
Documentary Short:
The Elephant Whisperers - Kartiki Gonsalves & Guneet Monga
Haulout - Evgenia Arbugaeva & Maxim Arbugaev
How Do You Measure a Year? - Jay Rosenblatt
The Martha Mitchell Effect - Anne Alvergue & Beth Levison
Stranger at the Gate - Joshua Seftel & Conall Jones
Animated Short:
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - Charlie Mackesy & Matthew Freud
The Flying Sailor - Amanda Forbis & Wendy Tilby
Ice Merchants - João Gonzalez & Bruno Caetano
My Year of Dicks - Sara Gunnarsdóttir & Pamela Ribon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It - Lachlan Pendragon
Live-Action Short:
An Irish Goodbye - Tom Berkeley & Ross White
Ivalu - Anders Walter & Rebecca Pruzan
Le Pupille - Alice Rohrwacher & Alfonso Cuarón
Night Ride - Eirik Tveiten & Gaute Lid Larssen
The Red Suitcase - Cyrus Neshvad
Visual Effects:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Production Design:
All Quiet on the Western Front - PD: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set: Ernestine Hipper
Avatar: The Way of Water - PD: Dylan Cole & Ben Procter; Set: Vanessa Cole
Babylon - PD: Florencia Martin; Set: Anthony Carlino
Elvis - PD: Catherine Martin & Karen Murphy; Set: Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans - PD: Rick Carter; Set: Karen O'Hara
Costume Design:
Babylon - Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter
Elvis - Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - Jenny Beavan
Make-Up & Hair:
All Quiet on the Western Front - Heike Merker & Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman - Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Camille Friend & Joel Harlow
Elvis - Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti
The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley
Editing:
The Banshees of Inisherin - Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Elvis - Matt Villa & Jonathan Redmond
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers
Tár - Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick - Eddie Hamilton
Sound:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Original Score:
All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann
Babylon - Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux
The Fabelmans - John Williams
Original Song:
"Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" from RRR
"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Honorary:
Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, Peter Weir (More info)
[For last year's Academy Awards winners, with CODA and Jane Campion landing the top prizes, click here.]
Chime in below after reviewing the list of 2023 Oscars winners updated throughout the night and tell us if you're satisfied with this year's awards, and thoughts on the jubilant ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel - the main event being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. One final congratulations to all of 2023's winners as well as every last nominee! Are you relieved? Any thoughts on the 95th Academy Awards?
FEATURED POSTS
FOLLOW FS HERE
Follow Alex's main account on Twitter:
Add our posts to your Feedly › click here
Get all the news sent on Telegram
LATEST TO WATCH