Acclaimed Japanese Drama 'Plan 75' Opens in US Theaters This April

"We're all alone in life." KimStim has announced an official US release date for this indie from Japan titled Plan 75, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Chie Hayakawa. It premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at last year's 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and stopped by Busan, Karlovy Vary, and Toronto. In a near dystopian future, Japan's government launches "Plan 75", a program encouraging the elderly to terminate their own lives to better handle its rapidly aging population. In Chie Hayakawa's remarkable and sensitive film, the lives of three ordinary citizens intersect in this new reality. "On the surface, the plan and its hawkers exude a kindness that serves as the film's chilling vision of bureaucratic indifference and our increasing loss of interconnectedness. However, Hayakawa's view is far from grim, as these characters soon learn to fully reckon with their own lives and what it truly means to live." The film stars Chieko Baishô and Hayato Isomura. One of the best reviews of this is written by Marya E. Gates, stating "that's where magic can be found." It's start to screen in limited US theaters in late April / early May. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ Japanese poster) for Chie Hayakawa's Plan 75, direct from YouTube:

