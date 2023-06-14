Acclaimed Transgender Sex Workers Doc 'Kokomo City' Official Trailer

"A lot of us are secrets to many powerful people." Magnolia Pictures has revealed their official trailer for a documentary film titled Kokomo City, which first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. It also stopped by the Berlin, Miami, CPH:DOX, SXSW, BFI Flare, Phoenix, Wisconsin, and Florida Film Festivals this spring. The film presents the stories of four Black transgender sex workers in New York and Georgia. Shot in striking B&W, the boldness of the facts of these women's lives and the earthquaking frankness they share complicate this enterprise, colliding the every day with cutting social commentary and the excavation of long-dormant truths. Executive produced by Lena Waithe, Kokomo City won the Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT Innovator Award and NEXT Audience Award, as well as the 2023 Berlinale's Audience Award in the Panorama Documentary section. Now set for release in July in art house theaters around the country. A one-of-a-kind doc that everyone is talking about, and critics are raving about! Catch this on the big screen soon.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for D. Smith's doc Kokomo City, direct from Magnolia's YouTube:

In the wildly entertaining & refreshingly unfiltered documentary Kokomo City, filmmaker D. Smith passes the mic to four Black transgender sex workers from Atlanta and New York City – Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, and Dominique Silver – who unapologetically and honestly break down the walls of their profession. Holding nothing back, the film vibrates with energy, sex, challenge, and hard-earned wisdom. This vital portrait, edited and shot by Smith in bold black and white, is her feature directorial debut. A two-time Grammy-nominated producer, singer, and songwriter, Smith made history as the first trans woman cast on a primetime unscripted TV show – this is her first film. Kokomo City is directed by producer / filmmaker D. Smith, making her feature directorial debut after a few other appearances. It's produced by Bill Butler, Harris Doran, and D. Smith. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the NEXT Innovator Award & NEXT Audience Award. Magnolia Pics will debut Kokomo City in select US theaters starting on July 28th, 2023 this summer. Who's interested?