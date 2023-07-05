Action Movie 'Escaping Paradise' Trailer with Shayla Hale & Deji LaRay

"This place is paradise… until it's not." Black Mandala + Tubi have revealed one more official trailer for the film Escaping Paradise, a campy action thriller from filmmaker Paul Tanter. This was already released earlier in the year, however with Tubi premiering it soon they've put out the trailer with their tag. When a young couple vacations on an exotic island, they encounter a dangerous fugitive who is determined to keep them from leaving. This seems to be set in the Philippines but they never mention it. Another one of these projects they made just so they could take a vacation and write off expenses, while making a junk action film no one will watch. It stars Deji LaRay, Shayla Hale, Michael Bacalso, Ken Bressers, Andrew Davis II, Kylah Dela Peña, with Simon Phillips as Kane. Of course this guy just happens to be a former Black Ops, firearms expert, blah blah because what would an action movie without this kind of cliche "twist" in it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Tanter's Escaping Paradise, direct from YouTube:

A young couple takes a trip to an exotic island for their anniversary where they befriend a foreigner name Kane (Simon Phillips). Kane shows them a great time until they discover he's actually a dangerous fugitive from the UK. Now that they know his secret, he is determine to keep them from ever leaving the island. Escaping Paradise is directed by British indie producer / filmmaker Paul Tanter, director of many films including Jack Falls, The Rise & Fall of a White Collar Hooligan, The Ice Cream Wars, The Fall of the Essex Boys, Shame the Devil, The Disappearance of Lenka Wood, Kill Ratio, Once Upon a Time at Christmas, Dystopia, The Nights Before Christmas, and Stealing Chaplin previously. The screenplay is written by Deji LaRay, who also co-stars. It's produced by Winston Cabico, Thomas Q. Jones, Deji LaRay, Simon Phillips, DeNorvious Pickett. Black Mandala debuts Escaping Paradise streaming on Tubi starting July 8th, 2023.