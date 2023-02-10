TRAILERS
Action-Packed Super Bowl Spot for Paramount's 'Dungeons & Dragons'
by Alex Billington
February 10, 2023
"How are going to pull THIS off? Figure it out over a drink?" "Probably best…" Yes, let's all get a beer and strategize! Paramount Pictures has unveiled their new 30-second Super Bowl TV spot for the epic live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie, fully titled Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (watch the second trailer here). A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. As expected, but still! The ensemble cast features Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. This is opening in theaters at the end of March in just a few more months. Still looks like it's going to be a blast! Tons of action in this spot - lots of VFX but it seems thoroughly enjoyable.
Here's the Super Bowl TV Spot for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, from YouTube:
You can rewatch the first trailer for the Dungeons & Dragons movie here, or the epic second trailer here.
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is co-directed by filmmaking duo Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, both directors of the movies Vacation and Game Night previously. The screenplay is co-written by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio; from a story by Chris McKay & Michael Gilio. This is based on Hasbro's Dungeons & Dragons - the classic roleplaying game. It's produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer. Paramount, in assocation with eOne, will debut the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie in theaters worldwide starting on March 31st, 2023 coming soon this year. Who's still excited to watch this?
