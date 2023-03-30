Action Revenge Film 'Snag' Trailer Starring & Directed by Ben Milliken

"Some people get second chances. I'm going to make sure you never get yours." This looks like another macho man must rescue woman film, but at least it has some Tarantino-esque spunk to it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster art) for Ben Milliken's SNAG, direct from YouTube:

An Australian lone wolf's quiet existence is shattered when he learns that the woman he once loved and thought was dead is alive and held captive by ruthless gangsters. Now, to take on this dangerous criminal organization, he must seek out allies and storm into a world of violence to rescue the love of his life in this gritty, modern-day violent fairytale. SNAG is directed by the British actor / filmmaker Ben Milliken, his second feature film after making Lake Alice and one other short film previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Milliken and Brent Tarnol. Produced by Lamar Billups, Doug Metzger, and Ben Milliken. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Assemble Entertainment opens Milliken's SNAG in select US theaters on April 28th, 2023, then on VOD starting May 12th coming soon. Anyone?