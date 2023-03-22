Action Thriller 'Hunt Club' Trailer with Mena Suvari & Casper Van Dien

"They brought us here to hunt – us." Uncork'd Entertainment has revealed a trailer for an indie action thriller titled Hunt Club, from a British filmmaker named Elizabeth Blake-Thomas. This is being dumped on VOD / DVD in April if anyone is interested in watching anyway. A gripping story of male hunters who lure women to their island with the chance to win $100K in a hunt, only to discover they are the hunted. But this time they have messed with the wrong girls and discover women can be better hunters than men. The film features a gnarly B-movie cast: Mena Suvari, Maya Stojan, Casper Van Dien, Mickey Rourke, and Jessica Belkin. Rourke and Suvari previously co-starred in Tony Scott's Domino back in '05. "We're extremely stoked to be releasing this very hot tale of survival and revenge, with it’s exciting storyline and an incredibly gritty performance by Mena Suvari in the lead role," Uncork'd says. It just doesn't look any good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Elizabeth Blake-Thomas' Hunt Club, direct from YouTube:

Cassandra (Suvari) just lost her girlfriend and daughter and is desperate to find help. In walks Carter offering her the chance to win $100k if she participates in the hunt on his island. She soon finds other women who are there for the cash have been tied up, only to be released as the hunted. With the help of Tessa and Lexi, Cassandra turns the tables on the men showing that women can be better hunters. Hunt Club is directed by the British filmmaker Elizabeth Blake-Thomas, director of films including Pretty Outrageous, Maybe I'm Fine, Sand Angels, Just Swipe, Caralique, and Sounds of Silence previously. The screenplay is written by David Lipper and John F. Saunders. Produced by David Lipper, Robert A. Daly Jr., Mark Lester, Keli Price, and Kipp Tribble. Uncork'd Entertainment will debut Hunt Club direct-to-VOD / DVD to watch in the US starting on April 4th, 2023 this spring. Anyone interested in this film? Or not…?