Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Back in 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer

"This is a distraction… from the escape!" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for Murder Mystery 2, a sequel to the hit streaming comedy from 2019. I'd sat this an entirely unwanted and unnecessary sequel, but that might not be true considering tons of people did watch this first movie, even though it had tons of bad reviews. Full-time detectives Nick and Audrey are struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground. They find themselves at the center of international abduction when their friend Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding. Does anyone even want to find out what's going on? "Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audre on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful… and their long-awaited trip to Paris." The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, returning once again, along with Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, and Dany Boon. I'm sorry to say - but this looks even worse than the first movie. So painfully cheesy, so unfunny, it's not for me.

Here's the first official trailer for Jeremy Garelick's Murder Mystery 2, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

4 years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick & Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows them again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful… and their long-awaited trip to Paris. Murder Mystery 2 is directed by American writer / filmmaker Jeremy Garelick, director of The Wedding Ringer, DeTour, The Binge, and the series "Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever." previously. The screenplay is written by James Vanderbilt. Produced by Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern, James Vanderbilt, A.J. Dix, Allen Covert. Netflix debuts Murder Mystery 2 streaming worldwide starting March 31st, 2023.