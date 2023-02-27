Adèle Exarchopoulos in US Trailer for 'The Five Devils' Eerie Thriller

"A witchy thriller…" If you're into eerie, mysterious French films - watch out for this one. Mubi has released an official US trialer for The Five Devils, a French film from director Léa Mysius (also of Ava previously). It's now set to open in theaters starting in March. This premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. Vicky lives with her mother Joanne and father Jimmie, a man struggling to find his place. When Vicky's aunt Julia arrives after being released from prison, her presence brings back the past in a violent, magical way. She has some special powers that allow her to connect to the past through smells. The film is lead by a magical performance from the young actress Sally Dramé as Vicky - who is the real break out this time. Glad she appears in this trailer. It also stars Adèle Exarchopoulos as her mom, Swala Emati, Moustapha Mbengue, Patrick Bouchitey, Daphne Patakia, & Hugo Dillon. The film isn't one of the best French films, but it is worth a watch for the concept of this little girl's "witchy" powers.

Here's the full official US trailer for Léa Mysius' The Five Devils, direct from Mubi's YouTube:

You can rewatch the other teaser trailer for Mysius' The Five Devils here, for the first look again.

Vicky, a strange and solitary little girl, has one magical gift: she can reproduce any scent she likes, and collects them in a series of carefully labeled jars. She has secretly captured the scent of Joanne, her mother for whom she nurtures a wild, excessive love. When her father’s sister Julia bursts into their life, Vicky reproduces her smell and is transported into dark and archaic memories which lead her to uncover the secrets of her village, her family and her own existence. The Five Devils, also known as Les Cinq Diables, is directed by French filmmaker Léa Mysius, director of the acclaimed film Ava previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Paul Guilhaume and Léa Mysius. Produced by Jean-Louis Livi and Fanny Yvonnet. This first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight section. Mubi will release Mysius' The Five Devils in select US theaters starting on March 24th, 2023 this spring.