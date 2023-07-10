Adèle Exarchopoulos & Mélanie Laurent in 'Wingwomen' Teaser Trailer

"This is no normal job. And if we hire you, there's no test." Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for a French heist comedy called Wingwomen, the latest feature film directed by actress Mélanie Laurent. The film's original French title is just Voleuses, which translates to Thieves, but apparently this doesn't work as well in English. Inspired by Bastien Vivès, Jérôme Mulot and Florent Ruppert's French graphic novel "La Grande Odalisque", the film is about a gang of female expert thieves targeting high-end loot. Tired of life on the run, two expert thieves and best friends recruit feisty Sam (Bresch) to assist them with one last job — unlike any they've done before. This stars Adèle Exarchopoulos, Mélanie Laurent, Manon Bresch, Philippe Katerine, Felix Moati, with Isabelle Adjani as Marraine. Looks like good fun! With three badass ladies.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Mélanie Laurent's Wingwomen, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A life on the run turns out not to be easy for two thieves / friends. They decide to recruit someone new for one last job: Sam (Manon Bresch). Can this person help them with this job that is unlike anything they’ve ever done? Wingwomen, also known as Voleuses in French (which translates to Thieves), is directed by French actress / filmmaker Mélanie Laurent, director of the movies The Adopted, Breathe, Tomorrow, Diving, Galveston, and The Mad Women's Ball previously. The screenplay is written by Cédric Anger and Christophe Deslandes. The film is inspired by Bastien Vivès, Jérôme Mulot and Florent Ruppert's French graphic novel "La Grande Odalisque" first published in 2012. Netflix will debut Laurent's Wingwomen film streaming on Netflix worldwide starting November 1st, 2023 this fall. Who wants to watch? Look good?