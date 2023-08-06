TRAILERS

Adorable Official Trailer for Marvel's 'I Am Groot' Season 2 on Disney+

by
August 6, 2023
Source: YouTube

I Am Groot Season 2 Trailer

"You woodn't beleaf what Groot gets up to in Season 2!" 🌱🌱 He's backkkkk! The cute little tree is back for more mayhem and mischief. Disney has revealed an official trailer for Season 2 of I Am Groot, the fun spin-off anthology series featuring Groot (and Rocket and other friends). The new series will be streaming on D+ starting September 6th, for "National Tree Day". The first season initially launched last year with five episodes (watch the original trailer here), and the second season continues with five more new episodes to enjoy. Vin Diesel also returns to voice Baby Groot, along with Bradley Cooper as Rocket, plus special guests. Writer / director Kirsten Lepore is also back handling all five of these new eps. One of the stories in this involves an ice cream truck spaceship stopping by, another includes Groot features a nose, another shows him building a snowman kill 'bot. Good times with Groot! Grab a cocoa & view the new trailer below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marvel Studio's series I Am Groot - Season 2, from YouTube:

I Am Groot Season 2 Poster

The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of I Am Groot. This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments. Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot in five all-new shorts. I Am Groot is an anthology series based on the Marvel Comics character Groot, created by Marvel mastermind Stan Lee 🌳 with Larry Lieber & Jack Kirby. Kirsten Lepore (animator and director on "Adventure Time" as well as numerous short films), the writer / director of Season 1, returns to write / direct all of Season 2. Produced by Craig Rittenbaum and Alex Scharf. Executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito. Developed by Marvel Studios. Disney debuts Season 2 of the I Am Groot series streaming on Disney+ starting September 6th, 2023 coming up. Excited to watch more?

Share

Find more posts: Marvel, Streaming, To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

FOLLOW FS HERE

OUR RSSRSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:

Follow Alex's main account on Twitter:

{ Follow @FirstShowing }
For only the latest posts - follow this:
{ Follow @FSnewsfeed }

Add our posts to your Feedlyclick here

Get all the news sent on Telegram Telegram

LATEST TO WATCH

Adorable Official Trailer for Marvel's 'I Am Groot' Season 2 on Disney+ (1 Comment)

Festival Trailer for Giallo Thriller 'Bitten' Set in 1967 During Mardi Gras (1 Comment)

New Trailer for Korean Superpowers Series 'Moving' > Coming to Hulu (1 Comment)

Watch: Making a Movie Prop - Deckard's Police Badge in 'Blade Runner' (0 Comments)

Indonesian Feminist Story of Two Women 'Before, Now & Then' Trailer (1 Comment)