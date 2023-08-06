Adorable Official Trailer for Marvel's 'I Am Groot' Season 2 on Disney+

"You woodn't beleaf what Groot gets up to in Season 2!" 🌱🌱 He's backkkkk! The cute little tree is back for more mayhem and mischief. Disney has revealed an official trailer for Season 2 of I Am Groot, the fun spin-off anthology series featuring Groot (and Rocket and other friends). The new series will be streaming on D+ starting September 6th, for "National Tree Day". The first season initially launched last year with five episodes (watch the original trailer here), and the second season continues with five more new episodes to enjoy. Vin Diesel also returns to voice Baby Groot, along with Bradley Cooper as Rocket, plus special guests. Writer / director Kirsten Lepore is also back handling all five of these new eps. One of the stories in this involves an ice cream truck spaceship stopping by, another includes Groot features a nose, another shows him building a snowman kill 'bot. Good times with Groot! Grab a cocoa & view the new trailer below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marvel Studio's series I Am Groot - Season 2, from YouTube:

The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of I Am Groot. This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments. Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot in five all-new shorts. I Am Groot is an anthology series based on the Marvel Comics character Groot, created by Marvel mastermind Stan Lee 🌳 with Larry Lieber & Jack Kirby. Kirsten Lepore (animator and director on "Adventure Time" as well as numerous short films), the writer / director of Season 1, returns to write / direct all of Season 2. Produced by Craig Rittenbaum and Alex Scharf. Executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito. Developed by Marvel Studios. Disney debuts Season 2 of the I Am Groot series streaming on Disney+ starting September 6th, 2023 coming up. Excited to watch more?