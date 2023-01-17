Adventure Movie 'The Quest For Tom Sawyer's Gold' Official Trailer

"Gather the crew, crack the code, and discover an adventure greater than fiction." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for an adventure comedy movie titled The Quest For Tom Sawyer's Gold, which will be skipping theaters and debuting directly on VOD later in March. A risk-averse English teacher is forced to face her greatest fears when several of her students venture alone into the southern wilderness in search of Sawyer's long lost gold. Told through the eyes of JJ Harper, great-grandson to one of the men who helped hide the gold, Aggy must outwit both a nefarious rival from her past, intent on claiming the gold himself, and the dangers of the deep south to rescue her son and students, and along the way, regain her long lost lust for adventure. Patrick Muldoon and Joey Lauren Adams star in this fun-filled family adventure about a family who must use the classic book The Adventures of Tom Sawyer to uncover a vast treasure trove. Also with Deja Monique Cruz, Alex Hyde-White, Scott Bailey, Cole Springer, Kobi Frumer, and Amanda Joy Erickson. Yeah this looks as boring as it sounds, despite that National Treasure pitch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kirk Harris' The Quest For Tom Sawyer's Gold, from YouTube:

In the spirit of National Treasure comes this family adventure starring Patrick Muldoon and Joey Lauren Adams. Antony and his two friends believe Tom Sawyer's vast treasure is hidden nearby, so they search for it using clues from the classic novel and a series of maps – and when Antony's mom, Agatha, joins the search, she turns out to be a tough, smart explorer herself! But Agatha's old rival (Muldoon) is also on the hunt. Who'll be first to grab the gold… and the glory? Find out this March. The Quest For Tom Sawyer's Gold is directed by American producer / actor / filmmaker Kirk Harris, director of the films Loser, Bernie The Dolphin 1 & 2, Dakota, and a few other music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Pollack, with revisions by Jerome Reygner-Kalfon and Sebastien Semon. Lionsgate will debut The Quest For Tom Sawyer's Gold direct-to-VOD starting on March 28th, 2023 coming soon. Anyone want to watch?