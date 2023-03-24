Alex Trewhitt is Cherry in Trailer for Pregnancy Indie Drama 'Cherry'

"Just wish I could talk to future me, she would tell me what to do." Entertainment Squad has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Cherry, marking the feature directorial debut of French filmmaker Sophie Galibert. This first premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year, and it also stopped by the Calgary, Warsaw, St. Louis, Stockholm Film Festivals. Another timely story about an unexpected pregnancy. Cherry, a driftless 25-year-old young woman discovers she is ten weeks pregnant and has only 24 hours to make a decision. Her journey will examine how softly life moves, even in our most urgent moments. "After playing countless festivals around the world, we are thrilled to partner with Entertainment Squad to share a deep-human comedy about women's rights and freedom to a broader audience." Alex Trewhitt stars as Cherry, with a cast including Joe Sachem, Dan Schultz, Sandy Duarte, Alice Bang, Hannah Alline, Melinda DeKay, and Angela Nicholas. Has some charm and some style, not sure about the rest of this.

Here's the first official trailer for Sophie Galibert's Cherry, direct from YouTube:

A driftless and uncommitted 25-year-old in Los Angeles discovers she has only 24 hours to make one of the most consequential decisions of her life, what to do about an unplanned pregnancy. Fired from her menial job at a costume shop, she putters around town, looking for insight from her boyfriend, friends, & family. Instead, she is constantly challenged and confronted with what it looks like to finally face adulthood and how others view her as constantly running away from it. Cherry is directed by French writer / filmmaker Sophie Galibert, making her feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously, as well as the entire series "Ici tout commence". The screenplay is written by Arthur Cohen and Sophie Galibert; from a story by Anne-Claire Jaulin. Produced by Arthur Cohen, Sophie Galibert, Philippe Gompel, and Shincy Lu. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year. Indie distributor Entertainment Squad will debut Galibert's Cherry in select US theaters starting on April 14th, 2023 this spring. Look any good?