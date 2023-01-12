Alison Brie in 'Somebody I Used to Know' Directed by Dave Franco

"Ally, this has gone way too far!" Amazon has revealed the trailer for a romantic drama called Somebody I Used to Know, the latest film directed by actor Dave Franco. He doesn't even star in this one! This is arriving on Feb 10th during Valentine's Day time for lovers (or not) to enjoy. On a trip to her hometown, workaholic Ally reminisces with her old ex Sean and questions everything about the person she's become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy, who reminds her of the person she used to be. "The film is an unconventional romantic comedy that looks beyond the traditional love triangle trope. It examines three people who help each other re-discover themselves, where they came from and who they want to be." The film stars Alison Brie as Ally, Jay Ellis as Sean, Kiersey Clemons as Cassidy, with Julie Hagerty, Haley Joel Osment, Amy Sedaris, Danny Pudi, and Zoë Chao. This is Franco and Brie's 4th collab (after The Rental, The Disaster Artist, & The Little Hours) as they are a couple in real life, too. Looks great.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dave Franco's Somebody I Used to Know, direct from YouTube:

On a trip to her hometown, workaholic Ally (Alison Brie) reunites with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Jay Ellis), which makes her question her life choices. This feeling is exacerbated when she meets Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), a younger woman who reminds her of the person she used to be. Somebody I Used to Know is directed by the American actor / filmmaker Dave Franco, making his second feature film after directing The Rental previously, as well as a few other projects. The screenplay is co-written by Dave Franco & Allison Brie (who are also a couple in real life). Produced by Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Michael Heimler, Leigh Kittay, Isaac Klausner, and Ben Stillman. Amazon will debut Somebody I Used to Know streaming on Prime Video starting February 10th, 2023 soon this winter, just in time for Valentine's Day. How does it look?