Amazing First Look Teaser for 'Mad Cats' - An Upbeat Japanese Film

"Fear the purr." You have to see this!! Check out the first teaser trailer for a film titled Mad Cats, marking the feature directorial debut of Japanese filmmaker Reiki Tsuno. It's premiering at the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival, the alternative version of Sundance that runs in the exact same town during the same week (more info + tickets right here). "No more depressing movies from Japan," is Tsuno's motto for this project. What should have been a young man's emotional journey to find his missing brother turns into a nightmare when he gets embroiled in a monster cats' revenge massacre against evil humans who abused them. Wait, this has monster cats in it?! The indie film stars Sho Mineo, Yuya Matsuura, Ayane, So Yamanaka, and Michael Aaron Stone. Unfortunately there's no shots of any cats in this trailer, but there's plenty of other kick ass glimpses in this upbeat, energetic 30 second tease. It looks amazing so far! I wasn't sure if this would be really worth it, but with this first look I'm totally sold. Will definitely be keeping an eye out for it.

Here's the first look teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Reiki Tsuno's Mad Cats, direct from YouTube:

"No more depressing movies from Japan. I had wondered why Japanese movies are so sad, serious, and depressing most of the time. I came to think that it’s the budget. Budgets for indie movies in Japan are actually much smaller than ones in overseas. It is very difficult to make something exciting and flashy because they simply cost a lot. I wanted to change that." –Director Reiki Tsuno

Taka (Sho Mineo), a shiftless young man, sets off on a quest to find his missing brother Mune. Teaming up with a quirky new friend and an edgy, mysterious young girl, Taka finds himself taking on a pack of vicious monster cats determined to execute unscrupulous pet shop owners. Why are the monster cats after him? Why was his brother captured? What is the purpose of this mysterious young girl? Mysteries are about to be revealed as the journey leads to a final showdown. Mad Cats is both written and directed by Japanese filmmaker Reiki Tsuno, making his feature directorial debut after working on many short films, and working under director Lloyd Kaufman previously. Produced by Tsuno, Daisuke Urano, and Takahiro Fukiya. With cinematography by Shintaro Teramoto, and Music by Yuki Hotta and Amish Noise. The film is premiering at the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival (running at the same time as Sundance) this month. The film is still seeking distribution - stay tuned for more. First impression? Who's curious to see more of this?