Amazing Trailer for Vol. 2 of 'Star Wars: Visions' Animated Short Films

"We cannot choose where our calling takes us. Only whether or not to answer." Let's rock!! Lucasfilm has unveiled the first official trailer for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, the second selection of short films created by nine different animation studios around the world. The first series launched last summer, with the original selection of Star Wars: Visions featuring mostly Japanese anime studios creating new work. This latest set includes nine new shorts from nine celebrated animation studios from different countries. Including new shorts from these outstanding animation houses: Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman Animation (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea), Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'art Shtajio (Japan) in collaboration with Lucasfilm in the US, and finally Triggerfish (South Africa). Not only do we get an Aardman stop-motion short, but we also get a lovely Cartoon Saloon film, from the makers of Song of the Sea & Wolfwalkers. All of these look amazing!! I love love love so many new stories and styles and ideas being explored in these shorts. Cannot wait to watch.

Here's the official trailer for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 anthology series, direct from YouTube:

Just released at Star Wars Celebration: Watch the new trailer for Star Wars Visions: Volume 2, featuring nine new shorts from nine celebrated animation studios from across the globe. The Visions series of films is executive produced by Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, and James Waugh. This second volume features nine shorts. The directors include: Rodrigo Blaas ("Sith" episode from El Guiri), Paul Young ("Screecher's Reach" episode from Cartoon Saloon), Gabriel Osorio ("In the Stars" episode from Punkrobot in Chile), Magdalena Osinska ("I Am Your Mother" from Aardman), Hyeong Geun Park ("Journey to the Dark Head" episode from Studio Mir), Julien Chheng ("The Spy Dancer" episode from Studio La Cachette), Ishan Shukla ("The Bandits of Golak" from 88 Pictures), LeAndre Thomas & Justin Ridge ("The Pit" from D'art Shtajio & Lucasfilm), Nadia Darries & Daniel Clarke ("Aau's Song" from Triggerfish). The new volume of Star Wars shorts will be streaming on Disney+ starting May 4th, 2023. All looking good?