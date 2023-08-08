Amusing First Trailer for Michel Gondry's 'The Book of Solutions' Film

Gondry is back!! The Jokers distribution in France has debuted the first official trailer for Michel Gondry's latest film titled The Book of Solutions, originally titled Le Livre des Solutions in French. This premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival a few months ago, playing in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar fest, and was one of our Top 10 fest highlights. The quirky, upbeat comedy is a very personal, meta story for Gondry about a filmmaker trying to make a film his way and all the challenges he runs into in the process. Pierre Niney stars as Marc, who escapes the city for a small town where he lives with his aunt and a small crew as they try to finish the film without all the producers chasing them. The cast includes Blanche Gardin, Françoise Lebrun, Vincent Elbaz, Frankie Wallach, Camille Rutherford, and Mourad Boudaoud. This is Gondry's best in years, it's so much fun – it's wonderfully inspiring, honest, and wholesome. A story about how to overcome your anxieties, stay true to your creativity & passions, and turn the process of making art into something joyful and amusing. This French trailer has no subtitles yet - but it's worth a watch anyway.

Here's the first French trailer (+ poster) for Michel Gondry's The Book of Solutions, from YouTube:

Marc (Pierre Niney) is a director whose life and career are in upheaval. He takes his film crew to continue filming the small village in the Cévennes where his aunt, Denise, lives. There, Marc rediscovers his creativity and is full of ideas. He has so many ideas that he decides to write the Book of Solutions, a book full of advice. The Book of Solutions, originally known as Le Livre des Solutions in French, is both written and directed by acclaimed Frnech filmmaker Michel Gondry, director of the films Human Nature, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Science of Sleep, Be Kind Rewind, The Green Hornet, The We and the I, Mood Indigo, Microbe & Gasoline previously, plus tons of shorts and music videos. Produced by Georges Bermann. This initially premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar (read our review). The Jokers will release Le Livre des Solutions in French cinemas starting on September 13th, 2023 coming soon. No US release has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. Who's interested in watching?