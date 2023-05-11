Amusing First Trailer for 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Comedy Sequel

"You got us back to Greece. You're the head of the family now." Focus Features has unveiled an official trailer for the comedy sequel My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, this time written and directed by actress Nia Vardalos - in addition to starring in it again. The original My Big Fat Greek Wedding is considered an all-timer comedy classic, released in 2002. The sequel dropped in 2016, again written by Vardalos, and wasn't as big of a hit. This next one will follow the Portokalos family on a trip to Greece for a family reunion. Back to Greece again! It's actually produced by Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson for Playtone - they must be big fans of this series. The whole cast is back for more fun and food and Greek charm: Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Elena Kampouris, Lainie Kazan, Andrea Martin, Louis Mandylor, Gia Carides, Gerry Mendicino, Joey Fatone, Stavroula Logothettis, and Elias Kacavas as Aristotle. This actually looks really funny, continuing the ole "big Greek family" story from before with fresh humor throw in to the mix.

Here's the first official trailer for Nia Vardalos' My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, direct from YouTube:

Our favorite Big Fat Greek Family is back – again. From writer and director Nia Vardalos, the worldwide phenomenon My Big Fat Greek Wedding is coming back to theaters with a brand-new adventure. Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. Opa! My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is both written and directed by Greek Canadian actress / filmmaker Nia Vardalos, her second feature after directing the film I Hate Valentine's Day previously (she only starred in the first two My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies). Produced by Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, with Gary Goetzman. Focus Features will debut Vardalos' My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 in select US theaters starting on September 8th, 2023 later this year. Funny? Ready for more family jokes?