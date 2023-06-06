Amusing Trailer for French Comedy 'Yo Mama' About Rapping Mothers

"Mothers don't rap!" Gaumont has revealed an official trailer for a wacky French comedy called Yo Mama, and yes, that is indeed the real title for this (both in French and abroad). It's opening in France next month, though there's no other international opening dates set yet. Shocked by the gangsta-rap video clip of their 11-year-old sons, three mothers decide to make a hip hop video of their own to restore the communication with their kids. Against all odds, these three best friends are a resounding success, all before being quickly overtaken by their sudden fame and this unfamiliar world. The film stars Claudia Tagbo, Zaho, Sophie-Marie Larrouy, plus Jean-Pascal Zadi and Ted Etienne. This is super duper cheesy, of course, but it doesn't look as bad as it seems. Looks kinda fun. The French trailer includes English subtitles - view below.

Here's the official French trailer (+ poster) for Amadou Mariko & Leila Sy's Yo Mama, from YouTube:

Distraught by the rap clip of their 11-year-old sons, three mothers decide to start rapping in turn with an explosive clip in order to restore communication within their home. Against all expectations, the three best friends meet with resounding success but will quickly be overwhelmed by their sudden notoriety and by this world of which they do not have the codes… Yo Mama is co-directed by French filmmakers Amadou Mariko & Leila Sy, both making their feature directorial debut with this. The screenplay is also written by Amadou Mariko. Executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Camille Moulonguet, Jean-Pascal Zadi. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gaumont will debut Yo Mama in French cinemas starting on July 5th, 2023 this summer. No US release date has been set. Does this look any good - or not?