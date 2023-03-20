An Exuberant Final US Trailer for Excellent British RomCom 'Rye Lane'

"Are you sure you're down for this?" Searchlight Pictures in the US has finally revealed their official trailer for Rye Lane, which already premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It won over almost every critic, one of the highlights of the fest (here's our glowing review). It just started playing in UK cinemas, but will be going straight-to-Hulu in the US (which I still think is the wrong decision but it is what it is). Rye Lane is the feature debut of filmmaker Raine Allen Miller - and it's a major breakout film for everyone involved. Two twenty-somethings reeling from bad breakups deal with their nightmare exes and fall for each other. "A day of impulsive and joyous mayhem, as these two 20-something Londoners roam Peckham through karaoke bars & playgrounds, all the while inching toward the possibility of opening their hearts again." Starring Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson as Yas and Dom. Other reviews reiterate how wonderful this one is: "Ridiculously charming, immensely funny, and shot with an unusual zestiness, Rye Lane is purely joyful company — and a shot in the arm for future romantic comedies." A must see romcom.

Here's the official US trailer (+ US poster) for Raine Allen Miller's Rye Lane, from Searchlight's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first UK trailer for Raine Allen Miller's Rye Lane here + read my Sundance review here.

From breakout director Raine Allen-Miller, her feature debut film Rye Lane is a romantic comedy that stars Vivian Oparah (Class, The Rebel) and David Jonsson (Industry, Deep State), as Yas and Dom, two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, who connect over the course of an eventful day in South London - helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance. Rye Lane is directed by the up-and-coming British filmmaker Raine Allen Miller, making her feature directorial debut with this after a few shorts & music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia. Produced by Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo and Damian Jones. This is premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival this month. Searchlight Pictures will debut Rye Lane streaming on Hulu in the US starting March 31st, 2023. It'll also play in theaters in the UK this March. Who wants to watch?