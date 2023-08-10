Inside Look at the Amusing Sci-Fi Film 'Landscape with Invisible Hand'

"I hope that people find in it a reflection of this moment that we're living through right now." MGM has revealed a new "First Look" featurette for sci-fi film Landscape with Invisible Hand, an impressively unique feature from filmmaker Cory Finley (of Thoroughbreds and Bad Education previously). This is adapted from the book of the same name by M.T. Anderson (which comes highly recommended), and it first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (our review). "Welcome to the future, where the entertainment is us." When an occupying alien species' (called "Vuvv") bureaucratic rule and advanced technology leaves most of Earth impoverished and unemployed, two teenagers hatch a risky plan to ensure their families' futures. It's a clever commentary on capitalism and art and how we sacrifice our integrity just to make money to live and love. Landscape stars Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, Tiffany Haddish, with Brooklynn MacKinzie, Josh Hamilton, and Michael Gandolfini. This video features the cast and director Cory Finley talking about the film, its themes, and their characters. It's not my favorite sci-fi of this year, a bit lackluster in the second half, but nonetheless still an intriguing film in so many interesting ways.

Here's the "First Look" featurette for Cory Finley's Landscape with Invisible Hand, from YouTube:

You can watch the official trailer for Finley's Landscape with Invisible Hand right here for more footage.

Years into a benevolent alien occupation of Earth, the human race is still adjusting to the new world order and its quirky coffee table-sized overlords called the Vuvv. Their flashy advanced technology initially held promise for global prosperity, but rendered most human jobs – and steady income – obsolete. When 17-year-old artist Adam Campbell (Asante Blackk) and new girlfriend Chloe Marsh (Kylie Rogers) discover the Vuvv are particularly fascinated with human love and will pay to view it, they decide to livestream their budding romance to make extra cash for themselves and their families. Life is good, for a while, until the flame of their teenage love fizzles out and they're forced to make very different, absurdly life-altering sacrifices for their families. Landscape with Invisible Hand is written and directed by American filmmaker Cory Finley, director of the films Thoroughbreds and Bad Education previously, as well as the series "WeCrashed". Based on the book of the same name by M.T. Anderson. It's produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. This first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). MGM will release Landscape with Invisible Hand in theaters starting on August 18th, 2023 this summer.